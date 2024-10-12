Steven Lorentz Living Out a Childhood Dream with the Maple Leafs

Steven Lorentz grew up a diehard Toronto Maple Leafs fan in his hometown of Waterloo, Ont.

Tonight, the former Florida Panthers forward will live out a childhood dream by skating out onto the Toronto ice for his beloved Maple Leafs.

Lorentz, who made the Leafs out of training camp while there on a professional tryout, has already made his mark with the Leafs.

In two games, Lorentz — who won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers to live out another childhood dream — has a goal with two assists.

His third-period goal Thursday night against the Devils was the game-winner.

As popular a player as the Panthers had in their room last season, Florida moved on from Lorentz.

It seems to have worked out OK for him.

“I don’t know if we’re going to be doing this every single night,” Lorentz said per the Toronto Sun, “but I’ve got my foot on the gas and I’m feeling really good right now. I’m just hoping to keep this going.”

Get HALF Off a Season Ticket to Florida Hockey Now

One Year = $19.99 Through Oct. 16 — Use HALF at Checkout

On Friday, in talking to the media, Lorentz shared a text message he got from his dad Mark.

“I checked my phone and he said ‘How are you going to top that on Saturday night’?’’ Lorentz said. “I said: ‘I don’t know man, we’ll see’.’’

Following Thursday night’s win over New Jersey, the Maple Leafs shared a photo of a young Steven Lorentz wearing Maple Leafs PJs underneath a poster of Toronto great Mats Sundin.

He replied with a photo from a yearbook in which he predicted that, in the future, he would be playing in the NHL — with the Maple Leafs.

‘Don’t give up on your dreams, kids,’ Lorentz wrote.

Truth.

15 years ago, this year… don’t give up on your dreams, kids https://t.co/OTFl1gWHEC pic.twitter.com/7FYJR2cPqb — Steph Lorentz (@_stephlorentz) October 11, 2024

Lorentz is one of a handful of Stanley Cup champions who moved on from the Panthers this season.

On Monday, the current members of the 2024 champs got their Stanley Cup rings.

At dinner Wednesday night in Ottawa, Nick Cousins was the first former Panthers player to get his.

Lorentz should get his around the Maple Leafs visit to South Florida in November.

“This is pretty neat,’’ Lorentz said before the Stanley Cup Final started. He played in the first four games against the Oilers and in 16 of Florida’s 24 playoff games after being a healthy scratch numerous times throughout the season.

“Just reflecting back to where I was last year; I had been done playing for a couple of months by now. Watching on TV sucks, watching in general is no fun. As much as we could use a little rest, I just want to get this thing going. I am so excited to take another step toward my dream, and that is to win the Stanley Cup.

“To do it with a group of guys like this, it would be so special. Today is June 4, and hopefully we play toward the end of the month. We all know the end goal. As much as I want it to get started, I just want to enjoy it day-by-day, keep things in perspective.

“You don’t know if you’ll ever get back again.”

ON DECK: GAME 3