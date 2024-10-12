Florida Panthers
Steven Lorentz Living Out a Childhood Dream with the Maple Leafs
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
Steven Lorentz grew up a diehard Toronto Maple Leafs fan in his hometown of Waterloo, Ont.
Tonight, the former Florida Panthers forward will live out a childhood dream by skating out onto the Toronto ice for his beloved Maple Leafs.
Lorentz, who made the Leafs out of training camp while there on a professional tryout, has already made his mark with the Leafs.
In two games, Lorentz — who won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers to live out another childhood dream — has a goal with two assists.
His third-period goal Thursday night against the Devils was the game-winner.
As popular a player as the Panthers had in their room last season, Florida moved on from Lorentz.
It seems to have worked out OK for him.
“I don’t know if we’re going to be doing this every single night,” Lorentz said per the Toronto Sun, “but I’ve got my foot on the gas and I’m feeling really good right now. I’m just hoping to keep this going.”
Get HALF Off a Season Ticket to Florida Hockey Now
One Year = $19.99 Through Oct. 16 — Use HALF at Checkout
On Friday, in talking to the media, Lorentz shared a text message he got from his dad Mark.
“I checked my phone and he said ‘How are you going to top that on Saturday night’?’’ Lorentz said. “I said: ‘I don’t know man, we’ll see’.’’
Following Thursday night’s win over New Jersey, the Maple Leafs shared a photo of a young Steven Lorentz wearing Maple Leafs PJs underneath a poster of Toronto great Mats Sundin.
He replied with a photo from a yearbook in which he predicted that, in the future, he would be playing in the NHL — with the Maple Leafs.
‘Don’t give up on your dreams, kids,’ Lorentz wrote.
Truth.
15 years ago, this year… don’t give up on your dreams, kids https://t.co/OTFl1gWHEC pic.twitter.com/7FYJR2cPqb
— Steph Lorentz (@_stephlorentz) October 11, 2024
Lorentz is one of a handful of Stanley Cup champions who moved on from the Panthers this season.
On Monday, the current members of the 2024 champs got their Stanley Cup rings.
At dinner Wednesday night in Ottawa, Nick Cousins was the first former Panthers player to get his.
Lorentz should get his around the Maple Leafs visit to South Florida in November.
“This is pretty neat,’’ Lorentz said before the Stanley Cup Final started. He played in the first four games against the Oilers and in 16 of Florida’s 24 playoff games after being a healthy scratch numerous times throughout the season.
“Just reflecting back to where I was last year; I had been done playing for a couple of months by now. Watching on TV sucks, watching in general is no fun. As much as we could use a little rest, I just want to get this thing going. I am so excited to take another step toward my dream, and that is to win the Stanley Cup.
“To do it with a group of guys like this, it would be so special. Today is June 4, and hopefully we play toward the end of the month. We all know the end goal. As much as I want it to get started, I just want to enjoy it day-by-day, keep things in perspective.
“You don’t know if you’ll ever get back again.”
ON DECK: GAME 3
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BUFFALO SABRES
- When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
- Where: KeyBank Center, Buffalo
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WHDT 9 (West Palm); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/Fort Myers)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Last Season (Panthers Won 3-0) — At Buffalo: Panthers 4, Sabres 0 (Feb. 15). At Florida: Panthers 3, Sabres 2 (Feb. 28); Panthers 3, Sabres 2 OT (Ap.13).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 57-45-8, 4 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Monday at Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. (Local TV)
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
I wonder if George Richards has any thoughts on this.
Why wouldn’t have the Panthers keep Steven Lorentz at a base salary of $775K? That’s all he’s getting with the Leafs! He’s a great skater, high percentage of face offs and a great penalty killer and apparently a great teammate. Now he might become a star for the Toronto Maple Leafs?
Was Erstwhistle a better choice???
They apparently thought so. Lorentz went all summer without a deal, seemingly only one was a PTO with Toronto — although perhaps he had other offers in the same ballpark and decided to try and live out his childhood dream with the Leafs. Sounds like Florida could have kept him — but based on our conversations during the playoffs and after Game 7, he knew he would be moving on.
I wish him well. One never knows how these things work out but Fl is always behind the 8 ball with salary cap issues and finds a way just like they did today with Giles and Nosek going on LTIR and they are still short a player on their roster.
Wouldn’t mind having him in the fold right now
Absolutely loved his attitude. While sitting as a healthy scratch for as long as he did, to remain ready and then contribute the way he did when it mattered most; says everything you need to about the man!! I, among many I’m sure, wish him all the success possible!!