Stolarz: Concussion Came from Bennett, Was Not on Purpose

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz confirmed he missed most of the second round playoff series with the Panthers due to a concussion, one sustained after being hit by former Sam Bennett in the second period of Game 1.

Stolarz had taken a shot off the mask from a Sam Reinhart slapshot — and also collided with a teammate — in the first period of Game 1.

But, he said, it was the contact with Bennett that caused the concussion.

“I have taken a lot of pucks off my helmet in my career and felt fine,’’ Stolarz told the Toronto media at Tuesday’s exit day.

“The way I felt after that, I think it was another 45 minutes and I didn’t feel anything. It was after that incident that started feeling the symptoms.’’

Stolarz continued to play after Bennett came through the crease and made contact with the side of his head.

About 10 minutes after the incident, Stolarz skated to the bench and began vomiting; he left the game, and ended up being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Stolarz did not dress in Games 2-6, but did back up Joseph Woll in Game 7 on Sunday night.

“It’s frustrating, just not being able to be there with the guys,’’ Stolarz said. “You want to at least be on the bench, be around the guys and it was just an unfortunate incident. He caught me in a bad spot, and I had to go through the steps to get healthy.’’

Stolarz was asked whether he thought Bennett tried to pull a fast one and take advantage of a situation by going after his head.

He did not.

Bennett, the day after the hit, said he reached out to Stolarz to make sure he was feeling OK.

Stolarz won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers last season before signing a two-year deal with the Maple Leafs on July 1.

“No, I don’t think there was any malicious intent on his part,’’ Stolarz said. “Not just Benny, but that entire team just plays hard. It was just one of those things. It’s the playoffs, he is in the moment and wants to score a goal for his team. I’m doing my best to keep the puck out of the net.

“It was just one of those things where he caught me in a bad spot.’’

Since Stolarz was on the bench for Florida’s 6-1 win in Game 7, he was part of the postgame handshake line with the Panthers.

Florida plays the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals tonight.

A mic caught a brief conversation with Matthew Tkachuk where he tells Stolarz “miss you brother, glad you are feeling better.”

Stolarz replies, “miss you too. Appreciate it. Go get another one.’’

Tkachuk: “We will, we will.’’

