2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 3: How to Watch Lightning at Panthers; Lines, Goalies, Odds
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers should have captain Sasha Barkov in the lineup this afternoon when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Coach Paul Maurice said before the game that Barkov would take warmups.
“He feels good. We think he’s good,’’ Maurice said. “He has to get through it, get his heart rate up. We think he’s good.’’
Barkov left Thursday’s eventual 2-0 win over the Lightning after taking an illegal hit from Brandon Hagel.
On Friday night, the NHL suspended Hagel for one game.
If Barkov cannot go, the Panthers will likely just move Sam Reinhart back with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.
GAME 3: LIGHTNING @ PANTHERS
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and is also being broadcast nationally on TBS and truTV. As usual, the game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ as well as MAX.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers are going with Sergei Bobrovsky; The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-140) on the money line for the first time this series. If you think the Panthers will win, a $140 bet pays $100.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 3
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-0
- When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: TBS/truTV
- Streaming: Panthers+, MAX
- Radio: WAXY 790-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-140); Puck line (-1.5, +175); Over/Under 5.5 (-110/-110)
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 2, @ Tampa Bay 0; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1 (TBS/Scripps); Game 4 at Florida: Monday, 7 (ESPN/Scripps);Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-0) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
25 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
17 Evan Rodrigues // 8 Nico Sturm // 70 Jesper Boqvist
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: A.J. Greer, Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek, Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis
PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (0-2) LINES
59 Jake Guentzel // 21 Brayden Point // 86 Nikita Kucherov
20 Nick Paul // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 93 Gage Goncalves
14 Conor Geekie // 37 Yanni Gourde // 41 Mitchell Chaffee
28 Zemgus Girgensons // 11 Luke Glendening // 13 Cam Atkinson
77 Victor Hedman // 90 JJ Moser
27 Ryan McDonagh // 81 Erik Cernak
78 Emil Lilleberg // 48 Nick Perbix
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
31 Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Darren Raddysh
Injured: Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body)
Suspended: Brandon Hagel