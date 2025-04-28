2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 4 Lightning at Panthers: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers said they will make some adjustments before playing host to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 tonight in Sunrise.
One change the team is making is getting A.J. Greer back on the fourth line.
That means Mackie Samoskevich will be coming out.
Florida leads 2-1 in the best-of-7 series with each team winning on the road.
The Panthers are going to try and change that tonight before heading back to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday.
“It’s two good teams going against each other,’’ Anton Lundell said. “We know what the game is going to look like. You have to earn everything.”
GAME 4: LIGHTNING @ PANTHERS
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and is also being broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ as well.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers are going with Sergei Bobrovsky; The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-145) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $145 bet pays $100.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 4
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-1
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Panthers+
- Radio: WAXY 790-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-145); Puck line (-1.5, +160); Over/Under 5.5 (-110/-110)
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 2, @ Tampa Bay 0; Game 3: Tampa Bay 5, @ Florida 1; Game 4 at Florida: Monday, 7 (ESPN/Scripps); Game 5 at Tampa: Wednesday (ESPN2/Scripps), 7:30; Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-1) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
70 Jesper Boqvist // 8 Nico Sturm // 10 A.J. Greer
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek, Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis
PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (1-2) LINES
37 Yanni Gourde // 21 Brayden Point // 86 Nikita Kucherov
38 Brandon Hagel // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 59 Jake Guentzel
93 Gage Goncalves // 20 Nick Paul // 14 Conor Geekie
— // 28 Zemgus Girgensons // 11 Luke Glendening
77 Victor Hedman // 90 JJ Moser
27 Ryan McDonagh // 81 Erik Cernak
78 Emil Lilleberg // 48 Nick Perbix
// 43 Darren Raddysh
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
31 Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Mitchell Chaffee
Injured: Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body)
Maybe not a “must win” but pretty damn close. We must play with the same passion and aggression that we had in game 1-2. If it looks anything like game 3, this is going to be a short post season because that’s what we have looked like for 6-8 weeks going into the playoffs. It just means we didn’t fix anything. Game 2 was all defense. Enough is enough. Offense has to show up with consistency! Verhaeghe? Anytime you want to show up again, we would love it. Would love to see our “stars” play like it too. Come on… Read more »