Game 4 Lightning at Panthers: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers said they will make some adjustments before playing host to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 tonight in Sunrise.

One change the team is making is getting A.J. Greer back on the fourth line.

That means Mackie Samoskevich will be coming out.

Florida leads 2-1 in the best-of-7 series with each team winning on the road.

The Panthers are going to try and change that tonight before heading back to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday.

“It’s two good teams going against each other,’’ Anton Lundell said. “We know what the game is going to look like. You have to earn everything.”

GAME 4: LIGHTNING @ PANTHERS

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and is also being broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ as well.

Tonight’s game is on local TV and is also being broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ as well. Starting Goalies: The Panthers are going with Sergei Bobrovsky; The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy .

The Panthers are going with The Lightning will start . NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-145) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $145 bet pays $100.

The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-145) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $145 bet pays $100. Subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 4

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-1

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

70 Jesper Boqvist // 8 Nico Sturm // 10 A.J. Greer

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek, Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis

PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (1-2) LINES

37 Yanni Gourde // 21 Brayden Point // 86 Nikita Kucherov

38 Brandon Hagel // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 59 Jake Guentzel

93 Gage Goncalves // 20 Nick Paul // 14 Conor Geekie

— // 28 Zemgus Girgensons // 11 Luke Glendening

77 Victor Hedman // 90 JJ Moser

27 Ryan McDonagh // 81 Erik Cernak

78 Emil Lilleberg // 48 Nick Perbix

// 43 Darren Raddysh

88 Andrei Vasilevskiy

31 Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Mitchell Chaffee



Injured: Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body)