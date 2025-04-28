Connect with us

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Game 4 Lightning at Panthers: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

2 hours ago

Panthers lightning

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers said they will make some adjustments before playing host to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 tonight in Sunrise.

One change the team is making is getting A.J. Greer back on the fourth line.

That means Mackie Samoskevich will be coming out.

Florida leads 2-1 in the best-of-7 series with each team winning on the road.

The Panthers are going to try and change that tonight before heading back to Tampa for Game 5 on Wednesday.

“It’s two good teams going against each other,’’ Anton Lundell said. “We know what the game is going to look like. You have to earn everything.”

GAME 4: LIGHTNING @ PANTHERS

  • How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and is also being broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game can be streamed locally on Panthers+ as well.
  • Starting Goalies: The Panthers are going with Sergei Bobrovsky; The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy.
  • NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-145) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $145 bet pays $100.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 4
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS 
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-1

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

70 Jesper Boqvist // 8 Nico Sturm // 10 A.J. Greer

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek, Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis

PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (1-2) LINES

37 Yanni Gourde // 21 Brayden Point // 86 Nikita Kucherov

38 Brandon Hagel // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 59 Jake Guentzel

93 Gage Goncalves // 20 Nick Paul // 14 Conor Geekie

— // 28 Zemgus Girgensons // 11 Luke Glendening

77 Victor Hedman // 90 JJ Moser

27 Ryan McDonagh // 81 Erik Cernak

78 Emil Lilleberg // 48 Nick Perbix

// 43 Darren Raddysh

88 Andrei Vasilevskiy

31 Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Mitchell Chaffee

Injured: Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body)

Tampa Bay Lightning Lines Courtesy NHL.com

Kevin Hawkey

Maybe not a “must win” but pretty damn close. We must play with the same passion and aggression that we had in game 1-2. If it looks anything like game 3, this is going to be a short post season because that’s what we have looked like for 6-8 weeks going into the playoffs. It just means we didn’t fix anything. Game 2 was all defense. Enough is enough. Offense has to show up with consistency! Verhaeghe? Anytime you want to show up again, we would love it. Would love to see our “stars” play like it too. Come on… Read more »

