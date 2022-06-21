FHN Today: Lightning strike, NHL trade rumors ahead of draft

Well, look who is back. On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning showed it would not go down without a fight as it won Game 3.

The Lightning won 6-2 and have a shot at evening the series on Wednesday night in Tampa.

The NHL will hold its award show tonight in Tampa, an event that usually took place just before the draft.

We still have a few weeks before the draft takes place in Montreal — but that does not mean there is not a buzz surrounding it.

There will be a lot of trades at draft time and the Canadiens could be right in the thick of it.

The Panthers as well.

PANTHERLAND

The Panthers may or may not have a coaching vacancy — considering they would not take the interim title off Andrew Brunette’s name, let’s say they do — and another name popped into the mix on Monday.

So, who is Jukka Jalonen?

— The Panthers are said to be trying to move Sergei Bobrovsky and that huge contract does not come as any surprise.

If Bob is traded, is Spencer Knight ready to take over as the team’s starter?

— On Friday night, a report came out saying the Panthers are looking at some of the biggest names on the free agent coaching market.

The biggest ones are Barry Trotz and DeBoer.

Colby Guy writes that the Panthers should do the right thing and bring Brunette back.

— This whole dustup over the Panthers changing their goal song caught the attention of the band itself — and Jimmy Eat World tossed a little shade in the team’s direction.

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Those who thought the Colorado Avalanche were in for a walk in the park were given a rude awaking on Monday night as the Lighting pull out a 6-2 win.

— It’s just one loss, but the Avs could have been better in net.

— Nikita Kucherov leaves Game 3 with an apparent injury.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW & MORE

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is right in the middle of trade talk as the draft draws closer.

The Canadiens are said to have interest in not only having the top pick, but moving up to get the second overall pick from New Jersey as well. To make a deal with Jersey, expect goalie Cayden Primeau to be included.

Montreal would also use the 28th and 33rd pick to move up in the NHL Draft.

— Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is in the market for a contract extension.

— The Pittsburgh Penguins have made some bad draft picks which have hurt on the ice — and the bottom line.

— Fans of the Philadelphia Flyers are not all sold on John Tortorella. That’s surprising. Thought Philly fan would be united.

— Taking a look at what the Washington Capitals are looking to do this offseason.

CAFECITO CORNER

The Miami Marlins ended a 10-game road trip with a bit of a thud as the Mets take three of four.

— The Miami Hurricanes pull in another quarterback.

— Will the Heat use its pick at No. 27 or move it?