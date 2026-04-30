The Tampa Bay Lightning knew it would be traveling to Montreal to play the Canadiens in Game 6.

It was hoping elimination, for them, was not going to be on the table.

Yet, here they are.

The Canadiens took a gigantic step toward moving into Round 2 after Jakub Dobes made 17 saves in the third period of a 3-2 win over the host Lightning on Wednesday night.

The series turns to Montreal on Friday (7 p.m.; ESPN2) with the Canadiens looking to knock the Lightning out in Round 1 for the fourth straight year.

Tampa Bay lost to the Maple Leafs in Round 1 in 2023; the Florida Panthers did them in the previous two postseasons.

”It’s disappointing, but we’re not out of it yet,’’ Lightning forward Brandon Hagel said. “Got another game here. Hopefully, it’s a good one. … We have no choice now. We either show up, or we’re out.’’

Brendan Gallagher gave the Canadiens the early lead 3 minutes in when he charged to the front of the net and found a loose puck off the stick of teammate Alex Newhook.

The Lightning tied it on a goal from Dominic James — only to see the Canadiens take the lead right back 11 seconds later.

The score was tied at 2 going into the third when Alexandre Texier got what turned out to be the game-winner just 1:06 into period.

Texier drove in off a pass from Lane Hutson then ripped off a wrister that went off the glove of Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Dobes did the rest.

He ended with 38 saves.

“Do I think we had our best game? We clearly did not,’’ Jon Cooper said. “Is it real disappointing to come home and lose? It is. This is something we should take pride in, dig our heels in and not accept.’’

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS: ROUND 1

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (Atl2) v MONTREAL CANADIENS (Atl3)

GAME 6

Canadiens Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2