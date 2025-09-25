Tarasov Stands Tall, Helps Florida Panthers Rally in Raleigh

When it was over, Daniil Tarasov continued to say it’s still ‘an exhibition game,’ but it was certainly one the new backup goalie for the Florida Panthers can be proud of.

On Wednesday night in Raleigh, the Carolina Hurricanes came hard after the Panthers.

Based on the recent history these two have shared, but of course they did.

The last time the Hurricanes played the Panthers in Raleigh, Florida celebrated its third straight Eastern Conference championship on this ice.

So, with a lineup filled with players who were on the losing end of those conference finals, the Hurricanes came out firing at Tarasov and a Florida lineup that may look a lot like the one Charlotte ices on its opening night next month.

Carolina scored twice in a first period in which it outshot the Panthers 19-2.

The only reason it was 2-0 after 20 was because Tarasov made a number of fantastic saves — exhibition game or not.

Florida finally broke through on a goal from Ben Harpur, who is in camp on a professional tryout trying to make the Panthers.

That came 3:56 into the third with the Panthers continuing to be outshot by a large margin.

In the end, the Panthers scored four goals in the third period — including Mike Benning’s third of the preseason which served as the game-winner with 2:43 left — and they flew home with a 4-2 win.

The Panthers were outshot 49-16 in the game, with Carolina holding a 77-34 shot attempt advantage.

Pretty lopsided.

Only Tarasov made 47 saves and was mobbed by his teammates afterward.

“He’s fantastic, and that’s a great thing for him,” said coach Paul Maurice, who along with goalie coach Robb Tallas kept Tarasov in the whole way instead of letting new Charlotte goalie Brandon Bussi get in for a half.

“It builds confidence. All the guys back home will know about this performance. It’s good for him.”

Florida is 1-2 this preseason with Game 4 coming Monday night against the Hurricanes in Sunrise.

Exhibition or not, this was a good win for a pretty young bunch of Panthers.

“This is fairly close to the group we had in Nashville and they were down 4-1 and came back,’’ Maurice said. “These guys got a little excited, especially at 2-1, they got more excited about it. It’s a bit of a challenge on the road. … It’s important for young players to learn how to stay in the fight.’’

Tarasov came to the Panthers after spending parts of the past four seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In 2022, the rookie goalie faced Maurice and the Panthers and made 47 saves in a 5-3 win at Nationwide Arena.

This looked a lot like that — even if the stakes were not as high.

“I just felt comfortable being my second game, and it’s just an exhibition game, but still, it was good to get back on track in those game situations,’’ Tarasov said. “It was good.”

PANTHERS NOTES

Florida also got goals from Noah Gregor and Jack Studnicka . Harpur and Benning each had 2-point nights.

and . Harpur and Benning each had 2-point nights. Tyler Motte , who is also in camp on a PTO, left the game early and did not return. Maurice said Motte would not practice today, but that he should be fine for the next two preseason games. “He’s got two big games coming up that will be really important for him,’’ Maurice said.

, who is also in camp on a PTO, left the game early and did not return. Maurice said Motte would not practice today, but that he should be fine for the next two preseason games. “He’s got two big games coming up that will be really important for him,’’ Maurice said. The Panthers will begin a big part of their training camp today with all of their non-injured regulars on the ice for the first time in a structured setting. Maurice had kept his main players off the ice to concentrate on off-ice workouts during the first week of camp.

Toby Bjornfot led all Florida skaters with 21:43 on Wednesday night.

