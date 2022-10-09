The Florida Panthers Wrap: Preseason Ends, Real Games Start

It seems like only yesterday that the new-look Florida Panthers started training camp in Coral Springs.

Yet Saturday afternoon in Tampa, Florida put a bow on its preseason with a 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

The good news, obviously, is that the preseason is over. Games start for real come Thursday night as the Panthers visit the New York Islanders.

Between myself and the esteemed Colby D. Guy, we have the Florida Panthers covered like a blanket.

As the Panthers completed their preseason this past week, we had over a dozen stories on the team.

Catch up right here on The Wrap as we go back through the biggest stories in Pantherland from the past week.

And, with the season starting this coming week, we’ll have even more coverage of the Southernmost NHL squad which calls South Florida home.

If you have not subscribed to Florida Hockey Now, there seems to be no time better than right now!

TODAY

Anthony Duclair had a career season for the Florida Panthers last year but his biggest impact comes off the ice as the winger continues his push to end racism within the game he loves.

A really nice piece from Colby as he speaks to Anthony about his continued work with the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

SATURDAY

Alex Lyon will be suspended for the first two games of the Charlotte Checkers’ season after a hand gesture thrown up following Chicago’s Calder Cup win back in June.

But his story is a lot more interesting than just that. The 29-year-old has been with the Flyers organization much of his professional career and said coming to the Panthers — despite having Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight in front of him — was a no-brainer.

And this guy is an Ivy Leaguer.

— In case you missed it, the Lightning get its first win of the preseason as the Panthers drop to 2-4 in the already-forgotten exhibition slate.

FRIDAY

Colby took a look at what the Panthers did right — and did wrong — in their 3-2 win over the Lightning in Sunrise.

Yeah, it was a preseason game but there were some things to like for the Cats.

THURSDAY

Michael Del Zotto had a rough season with the Ottawa Senators last year but is one of a handful of new Florida Panthers who came to town with something to prove.

— It certainly feels like hockey season around these parts when the Panthers and Lightning get back after it.

— Have you subscribed to the FHN YouTube channel yet? Doesn’t cost a dime.

Check it out HERE — and hear from Paul Maurice, Brandon Montour and Sergei Bobrovsky after Thursday night’s preseason win.

WEDNESDAY

As the clock ticks to the regular season, we look at who will be on the opening night roster for the Florida Panthers — and who are not.

— One of those players who looks like he has a spot is Lucas Carlsson who seems to be fitting right in with the Panthers.

TUESDAY

If you were looking for some sleeper players on the Florida Panthers for your fantasy hockey draft, look right here.

MONDAY

If this is indeed it for Jaromir Jagr, well, it was one heck of a career. Now 50, the legend says he may be done.

Jagr certainly left a lasting impact on the Florida Panthers — one center in particular.

— Logan Hutsko was a longshot to make the Panthers coming into camp, but a strong first season at Charlotte and a solid showing in camp had him still with the team for its final week of the preseason.

— The Panthers announced all revenue from ticket sales for their final home preseason game would go to Hurricane Ian relief.

LAST SUNDAY

Colby’s first story here at FHN came a year ago as he took a look at which Florida Panthers could make a run at the major NHL awards.

Well, he went back to that well. Sasha Barkov is expected to be in the running for a couple of them.

— Brandon Montour has been given the keys to driving the Panthers’ top power play unit.

It is a work in progress although Montour cashed in Thursday night.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT NEW YORK ISLANDERS

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: UBS Arena; Elmont, N.Y.

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM 560-AM/SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM/SiriusXM Last season: Florida won 3-0



All-time regular season series: Panthers lead 54-32-11, 8 ties

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESEASON