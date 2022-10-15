The New Florida Panthers Reverse Retro Leaked?

Over the past couple of days, Twitter user Ali Murji (@AliMurji1) has been posting each NHL team’s upcoming Reverse Retro jerseys. On Saturday, he got around the the Florida Panthers.

It looks a lot like what we heard it will be.

Although the Reverse Retro will not be officially unveiled until later this month or even in November, this light blue with dynamic color striping — which ties in to the colors used for the 2023 All-Star Game held in Sunrise — appears to be spot on.

Although we were told the new Reverse Retro would use the old ‘JetBlue’ as a base — remember, the Reverse Retro usually harkens to a modernized version of a look the team had in the past — the only thing comparable to those is the light blue color which on these is the primary color and not a secondary one as on those.

These are more based on the team’s original jerseys including the dark blue and yellow secondary colors.

The Panthers, as well as the rest of the NHL, last wore Reverse Retro jerseys during the 2021 season.

Florida went back to the original ‘Leaping Cat’ logo for those.

As was the case with the 2021 Reverse Retro, these jerseys are for this season only.

This leaked version of the 2022-23 Reverse Retro features the original cat on the shoulder with the secondary palm tree/hockey stick logo featured prominently on the front.

The striping on the sleeves harkens back to the team’s original jerseys which were ditched in the 2000s.

Check out Ali’s Twitter feed to see all of the leaked Reverse Retro jerseys.

There are some good ones — and not so good ones.

We’re looking at you, Tampa Bay…

