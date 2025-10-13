The Panthers Parlay: Best Bets for Florida at Flyers

Today’s edition of the Panthers Parlay looks at what we surmise are the best Florida game day bets with the team playing its first road game against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7.

The Panthers are 3-0 and have covered the -1.5 puck line just once; we’ll stay away from that tonight. Florida has also only gone over the 5.5 goal total once, but we’ll stick with the over in this one.

Philadelphia started 0-1-1 on the road with a 2-1 loss Thursday in Sunrise. This is their home opener.

In net tonight: Daniil Tarasov makes his debut for Florida; Dan Vladar gets his second crack at the Panthers in less than a week.

We’re using the Hard Rock Bet odds since that book is the only legal sports betting outlet in the Sunshine State.

Good luck!

PANTHERS AT FLYERS TOP BETS

BET 1: Over 5.5 Goals (-130)

The Panthers have only gone over once this season (Saturday night) but with Daniil Tarasov facing Dan Vladar in the Flyers home opener, things may open up a bit especially if Florida gets loose on the power play. The Panthers scored three goals with the advantage on Saturday, and have at least one in all three games thus far.

BET 2: Carter Verhaeghe (+190) Anytime Goal

Verhaeghe scored in the opener and has been right on the cusp of getting another. Verhaeghe, per MoneyPuck.com, is right behind Sam Reinhart for the team lead in expected goals (1.7).

BET 3: Mackie Samoskevich Over 1.5 SOG (-130)

Samoskevich has been buzzing all over the ice and is averaging 2.3 SOG per game which ranks sixth on the team.

BET 4: Tyson Foerster (-125) Over 1.5 SOG

Foerster has been shooting the puck a lot in the first two games — credited with an 11 shot attempts with five of them getting to the goalie. On Opening Night in Philadelphia, he may be quite active.

Monday’s Wager: $10

Will Pay: $110

With 30 percent Bonus: $140

This Season

ON DECK: GAME 4

FLORIDA PANTHERS at PHILADELPHIA FLYERS