This Santa Claus Started with a Florida Panthers Playoff Beard

Santa Claus is a recognizable around the world, and that trademark white beard is a big reason why. But have you hear the story about the Santa Claus whose beard started during the Florida Panthers playoff run in 2024?

If you have a moment, check out a true feel-good story in the South Florida Sun Sentinel written by staff writer Ben Crandell.

In 2024, during Florida’s second-round series against the Boston Bruins, Crandell decided to start growing out his facial hair to do his part in supporting the Panthers.

After a few weeks, Crandell writes, the beard looked pretty good.

So he kept it.

When the Panthers began their defense of the championship, Crandell did not want to jinx things, so he continued to grow the beard.

The Panthers are now the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and Crandell still has the beard.

And he is doing some good with it.

Earlier this month, he dressed up as Santa Claus to visit the students who are part of the Exceptional Student Education program at Fort Lauderdale High.

Santa Crandell helped give out gifts and just spread some cheer during the holiday season.

Writes Crandell: Surrounded by their joy and gratitude, it was impossible not to be reminded of the ideals of the season, and a gift to be involved in some small way. Santa is real because they want him to be real. They have faith in the goodness in the world — and that feels good right now.

Indeed.

Enjoy the Holiday season everyone.

