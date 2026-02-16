Tkachuk Brings Panthers Cup Rivalry with Oilers to the Olympics, Roasts Draisaitl

No one ever said Matthew Tkachuk is one to let things go — and the Florida Panthers star forward brought his team’s rivalry with the Edmonton Oilers all the way to Milan by chirping Leon Draisaitl at the Olympics on Sunday.

During Team USA’s 5-1 win over Germany, a win which secured the No. 2 seed in the Milan Cortina Games moving forward, Tkachuk was caught on a hot mic giving Draisaitl a little of his patented business.

The two had gotten tangled up a few times during the game, but Tkachuk had the final word.

Both literally and figuratively.

Tkachuk, whose Panthers have beat Draisaitl and the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, set social media aflame with his chirp on the German star in the third period Sunday.

“Always the bridesmaid, eh, Leon?” Tkachuk said as the two skated to their respective benches.

“Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.”

Tkachuk, who had two assists in the win and is up to five in the Olympics, was a little more diplomatic when asked about his comment following the game.

“Always a challenge,” he said of going against Draisaitl, whom he has been going against since his Battle of Alberta days with the Calgary Flames.

“Our teams have some history. Always fun playing him. … Some guys, you’ve got to play harder than most physically.’’

Draisaitl and Germany still have a chance to win gold at these Olympics although the road will be tough.

Same can be said for Tkachuk and Team USA.

With a 3-0 start, Tkachuk and the Americans secured the No. 2 seed moving forward with Canada with the top seed.

Germany, the sixth-seed, can win its way into the quarterfinals with a win Tuesday against No. 11 France.

Team USA will play the winner of Sweden (Gus Forsling) and Latvia (Uvis Balinskis, Sandis Vilmanis) on Wednesday with the winner moving on to the semifinal round.

Canada — with Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, and Brad Marchand — are off until it plays the winner of Czechia/Denmark on Wednesday.

Marchand, who missed 10 of 14 games with the Panthers prior to the Olympics, was scratched by Canada coach Jon Cooper in the final two preliminary games on Saturday and Sunday.

Cooper said Marchand would play in the quarterfinals.

Seven of Florida’s NHL-high 10 players in these Olympics have already moved on to the quarters.

Sweden and Latvia need to win their way in on Tuesday.

2026 WINTER OLYMPICS

MEN’S HOCKEY SCHEDULE

All games without TV listed streamed on NBC Peacock in the United States

Tuesday — Qualifiers: Germany (6) vs. France (11), 6:10 a.m; Switzerland (5) vs. Italy (12), 6:10 a.m.; Czechia (8) vs. Denmark (9), 10:40 a.m.; Sweden (7) vs. Latvia (10), 3:10 p.m.

Germany (6) vs. France (11), 6:10 a.m; Switzerland (5) vs. Italy (12), 6:10 a.m.; Czechia (8) vs. Denmark (9), 10:40 a.m.; Wednesday — Quarterfinals: Slovakia (3) vs. Germany/France winner, 6:10 a.m.; Canada (1) vs. Czechia/Denmark winner, 10:40 a.m. (USA Network); Finland (4) vs. Switzerland/Italy winner, 12:10 p.m. (USA); United States (2) vs. Sweden/Latvia winner, 3:10 p.m (NBC)

Slovakia (3) vs. Germany/France winner, 6:10 a.m.; Friday — Semifinals: 10:40 a.m. (USA), 3:10 p.m. (NBC)

10:40 a.m. (USA), Saturday — Bronze medal game: 2:40 p.m. (USA)

2:40 p.m. (USA) Sunday — Gold medal game: 8:10 a.m. (NBC)

RESULTS THUS FAR

FLORIDA PANTHERS

2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC GAMES

United States* (3-0-0; Group C): F Matthew Tkachuk (3 GP, 0-5, 5 points); D Seth Jones (injured), Bill Zito (assistant GM), Teddy Richards (equipment manager)

F (3 GP, 0-5, 5 points); D (injured), (assistant GM), (equipment manager) Canada* (3-0-0; Group A): F Sam Reinhart (3 GP; 0-1, 1); F Brad Marchand (1 GP, 0-1, 1); C Sam Bennett (3 GP; 0-1, 1)

F (3 GP; 0-1, 1); F (1 GP, 0-1, 1); C (3 GP; 0-1, 1) Finland* (2-1-0; Group B): C Sasha Barkov (injured), F Eetu Luostarinen (3 GP; 0-3, 3); D Niko Mikkol a (3 GP, 0-3, 3); C Anton Lundel l (2 GP; 1-0, 1); Tuomo Ruutu (assistant coach)

C (injured), F (3 GP; 0-3, 3); D a (3 GP, 0-3, 3); C l (2 GP; 1-0, 1); (assistant coach) Sweden (2-1-0; Group B): D Gus Forsling (3 GP; 1-1, 2); Myles Fee (video coach)

D (3 GP; 1-1, 2); (video coach) Latvia (1-2-0; Group C): D Uvis Balinskis (3 GP; 0-1, 1); F Sandis Vilmanis (3 GP; 0-0, 0)

D (3 GP; 0-1, 1); F (3 GP; 0-0, 0) Germany (1-2-0; Group C): Jamie Kompon (assistant coach)

(*) — Denotes is in the quarterfinals