2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Tkachuk Celebrates Panthers Win Early, Wants to Hit ‘the Hotel Lounge’
Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk did not wait for the final horn to sound Friday night before he started his celebration.
As the seconds ticked down following Florida clearing the puck out of danger and into the neutral zone, Tkachuk could be seen chasing the Bruins into their own end — while jumping up and down and pumping his arm into the air.
When that horn did sound, Tkachuk circled back and was the first to jump Gus Forsling.
Forsling, of course, scored with 1:33 left to give the Panthers their 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 6 and send Florida to the Eastern Conference final for the second straight year.
This was also the second straight year in which the Panthers knocked off the Bruins in Boston.
Florida has won six straight playoff games in Boston dating to Game 2 of last year’s first-round series.
“Last year was very different where we snuck in, playing playoff hockey all the way,’’ Tkachuk said. “But we’re clicking right now. We’re clicking on and off the ice, we’re having so much fun right now and I think that’s the most important part.
“We’re just looking to race out of here, go to the hotel lounge, play some poker, have some laughs, watch some hockey. That’s literally the best part of all of this aside from the winning. I’m so lucky to be surrounded by such great guys. We have so much fun.’’
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)
GAME 1
- When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Madison Square Garden, New York
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Panthers at Rangers, Wednesday, 8 (ESPN); Game 2: Panthers at Rangers, Friday 8 (ESPN); Game 3: Rangers at Panthers, Sunday May 26, 3 (ABC); Game 4: Rangers at Panthers, Tuesday May 28, 8 (ESPN): Game 5*: Panthers at Rangers, Thursday May 30, 8 (ESPN); Game 6*: Rangers at Panthers, Saturday June 1, 8 (ABC); Game 7*: Panthers at Rangers, Monday June 3, 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.
- Second Round, Florida d. Boston 4-2 — Game 1: Boston 5, @Florida 1; Game 2: @Florida 6, Boston 1; Game 3: Florida 6, @Boston 2; Game 4: Florida 3, @Boston 2; Game 5: Boston 2, @Florida 1; Game 6: Florida 2, @Boston 1.
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2; Rangers d. Washington 4-0, Carolina 4-2.
- Last Season vs. Rangers — Regular Season: Rangers won 3-0
- This Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida: Panthers 4 Rangers 3 (Dec. 29). At MSG: Panthers 4, Rangers 2 (March 4); Rangers 4, Panthers 3 OT (March 23).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 61-34-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History: Rangers Lead 1-0 (1997 1st)
At this point its a forgone conclusion, but the more time passes, the better “the trade” looks. Tkachuck is someone this team needed on the ice and off it to market the Panthers to a broader audience. Huberdeau would have a tough time with Maurice type hockey, Schwindt to date hasn’t done much. Weegar was the bigger loss, but we may not have been able to afford him anyway. The 2025 pick will hopefully be a low one, but either way getting the energy and character of Tkachuck looks more like a home run every day.
Zitos best move, by far. It really was a thing of beauty, as you noted, we weren’t going to keep weegar anyway, he was going to be a cap casualty and with Huberdeau, any contract given to a player on the wrong side of 30 is always a dangerous prospect. This deal absolutely embodies the ideal of selling high. We got lucky that the situation in Calgary played out the way it did and, maybe just as important, WHEN it did. With them losing johny hockey and getting nothing in return, they couldn’t let that happen again, Huberdeau had a… Read more »