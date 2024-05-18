Tkachuk Celebrates Panthers Win Early, Wants to Hit ‘the Hotel Lounge’

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk did not wait for the final horn to sound Friday night before he started his celebration.

As the seconds ticked down following Florida clearing the puck out of danger and into the neutral zone, Tkachuk could be seen chasing the Bruins into their own end — while jumping up and down and pumping his arm into the air.

When that horn did sound, Tkachuk circled back and was the first to jump Gus Forsling.

Forsling, of course, scored with 1:33 left to give the Panthers their 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 6 and send Florida to the Eastern Conference final for the second straight year.

This was also the second straight year in which the Panthers knocked off the Bruins in Boston.

Florida has won six straight playoff games in Boston dating to Game 2 of last year’s first-round series.

“Last year was very different where we snuck in, playing playoff hockey all the way,’’ Tkachuk said. “But we’re clicking right now. We’re clicking on and off the ice, we’re having so much fun right now and I think that’s the most important part.

“We’re just looking to race out of here, go to the hotel lounge, play some poker, have some laughs, watch some hockey. That’s literally the best part of all of this aside from the winning. I’m so lucky to be surrounded by such great guys. We have so much fun.’’

