Tkachuk: Florida Panthers Won’t Forget Kucherov Hit

FORT LAUDERDALE — Nikita Kucherov did not face any supplemental discipline after taking down Matthew Tkachuk with a knee-on-knee hit Monday night.

Kucherov did get a 5-minute major for kneeing and was ejected from the game.

After being helped off the ice, Tkachuk returned to the game early in the second period and, despite some soreness, seems no worse for wear.

That does not mean the matter is settled.

Tkachuk, following practice Friday, said that “it’s not my call” whether Kucherov should be suspended.

He insinuated that no good deed goes unpunished.

“You never want to see that happen to a teammate or anyone,” Tkachuk said. “I know the guys weren’t too happy about it, and neither was I. So, it will be a good next few games against them for sure.”

Tkachuk and Kucherov collided with 3:09 left in the first period leading to fights breaking out on the ice.

With the help of athletic trainer Dave Dinapoli and defenseman Nate Schmidt, Tkachuk got off the ice and into the room where he was checked out.

Tkachuk did not come out for the start of the second period, but he returned when the Panthers had a 5-on-3 power play at 2:19.

“There was a pretty good deal of pain, that’s a nice way of putting it,’’ Tkachuk said. “It did not feel good. I went back to the locker room, got it checked out, did all the tests for everything. We had all the major stuff ruled out, so, at that point, it was just being able to deal with the pain I was dealing with. I put some more pressure on it, skating felt alright, so I gave it a try and it felt good enough to play.

“It’s scary, and you don’t want to see that happen to anyone. I am just lucky it was not worse than it was.’’

As for the right knee, Tkachuk said he spent the holiday break on the phone.

“There was a lot of having to listen to the medical staff over Christmas,” Tkachuk said. “It’s alright. Have to take care of yourself. A lot of ice, and a lot of time in the pool.’’

For future reference, the Panthers and Lightning play again on March 3 in Sunrise.

ON DECK: GAME No. 37