Tkachuk Joins ESPN College GameDay, Reps ‘The U’

Matthew Tkachuk knows how to pump up to the home crowd, and certainly did that on Saturday in Coral Gables when the Florida Panthers forward joined the ESPN College GameDay set.

With ABC broadcasting the once-great rivalry game between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators from Hard Rock Stadium at 7:30, GameDay was back in South Florida.

The last time GameDay visited Miami, Alex Rodriguez was the guest celebrity picker.

Saturday, GameDay tabbed Tkachuk for the honor.

“I’m seeing people here for the first time since our last parade,’’ Tkachuk said as he was flanked by Miami mascot Sebastian the Ibis and the Hurricanes cheerleaders.

“We want another parade, bring back Olympic gold for the United States, and then we’re going for that three-peat.’’

Tkachuk is the first NHL player to ever be selected to pick games on GameDay. Although he wore a green Miami t-shirt, Tkachuk also brought a Miami Hurricanes hockey jersey to the set.

“I did do homework for the first time, I think, since ninth grade,’’ Tkachuk said of preparing to make his picks. “I am ready to go.’’

Tkachuk joined GameDay hosts Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit on the set.

The first round of picks were for gamblers going off of the point spread.

Tkachuk’s picks were Syracuse to cover +16.5 against Clemson, his Missouri Tigers to cover -10.5 against South Carolina, and Florida State giving 45.5 points to Kent State.

Why FSU?

”Before the crowd turns on me, I want Florida State to win by 50 this week,’’ Tkachuk said. “And I want them to win by 50 next week. Then the Canes go north in two weeks and we’ll kick the shit out of them.’’

Yes, Miami visits Florida State on Oct. 4.

The rest of Tkachuk’s picks: Oklahoma over Auburn; Illinois over Indiana; Utah over Texas Tech, Michigan over Nebraska, and, yes, Miami over Florida.

“For Florida to have any chance, they have to run the ball more than they did last week,’’ Tkachuk said.

“The only thing is, they have no chance at all. It is all Canes, all day baby!”

.@DesmondHoward, Nick Saban and @TKACHUKycheese_ all pick Miami to beat the Gators today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pWwEg2d48a — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 20, 2025

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS