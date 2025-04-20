FHN Today: Tkachuk Returns, Florida Panthers Root on the Heat

FORT LAUDERDALE — For the first time in months, the Florida Panthers had full attendance at practice on Saturday morning.

“Better late than never,’’ Paul Maurice said.

That included one Matthew Tkachuk.

The Panthers still have a few more days before they open their playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night, so, Tkachuk could be back when they do.

As for the Miami Heat, the playoffs start tonight in Cleveland at 7 (Sun/TNT).

Of course, the Heat have been in playoff mode already this week having to win two play-in games to become the NBA’s first No. 10 seed to advance.

Miami has a hard road ahead going against the top-seeded Cavaliers.

Back in 2023, both the Panthers and Heat came into the playoffs as No. 8 seeds and knocked off No. 1 in the first round — Miami beat the Milwaukee Bucks, Florida the Boston Bruins.

We all know how that playoff run ended: The Panthers lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights, Miami lost in the NBA Finals to the Denver Nuggets.

Sasha Barkov, the Panthers biggest Heat fan, would like to see both of his teams make another long run.

“It was fun seeing the Heat make it as the 10-seed,” Barkov said. “Anything can happen in the playoffs. We know how good Cleveland is, but, anything can happen.”

Maurice said having both the Heat and Panthers being in the playoffs is good for South Florida.

“Pretty exciting,” Maurice said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on and that’s great for the fans.”

When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)

National TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+

Panthers+, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Series Schedule — Game 1 at Tampa: Tuesday, 8:30; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1; Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28 (TBA); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).

Tuesday, 8:30; Thursday, 6:30; Saturday, 1; Monday, April 28 (TBA); Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Friday, May 2 (TBA); Sunday, May 4 (TBA). Season Series (Tied 2-2)

All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties

All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.

