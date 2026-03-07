Tkachuk Says Panthers Teammates will ‘Wine-and-Dine’ Bobrovsky to Get Him to Stay

Safe to say Matthew Tkachuk was happy to hear Sergei Bobrovsky was not moved by the Florida Panthers at the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

Tkachuk and Bobrovsky were the stars of Florida’s 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

Bobrovsky looked like ‘Big Game Bob’ with 27 saves in the win, the lone Detroit goal coming on a 5-on-3 power play when Alex DeBrincat batted in a loose puck.

Tkachuk scored all three goals.

The Panthers, who had lost four straight and nine of 11 coming in, could feel good about things for a little bit.

“This is a proud group that understands the situation that we’re in,’’ Paul Maurice said. “I was really pleased; this was six [games] in nine [days] and half of these guys just got back from Italy. To be able to push through in the third was great.”

After the game, Tkachuk was asked about the rumors that the Panthers may have had interest in trading Bobrovsky at the deadline.

He did not hold back.

“We had no idea what he was going through, what was going on, really,’’ Tkachuk said. “For him to come out here and do that, after lots of chatter. No one knew what would happen. But there is no other goalie we want to play in front of.

“He is the backbone, the biggest reason why we have two Stanley Cup rings. He is one of the biggest reasons why this organization is where it is at. Yeah, no other guy we want to play in front of right now.’’

On Friday, once the deadline passed, general manager Bill Zito said that Bobrovsky “is a part of our franchise, a part of our core. We want to try and keep him. … I am glad he is here.”

Tkachuk says Bobrovsky’s teammates want him to stick around as well.

And they can be pretty persuasive as we saw last summer with the signings of Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad.

“Really hoping he’s staying,’’ Tkachuk said. “We’re all going to wine-and-dine him. If it gets close to a decision and nothing’s there, all 20 guys are going to go to Bill and tell him to bring him back. We need him, we want him. Not only for his play, but he is literally one of the best guys ever. Such a battler. He was unreal tonight.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 64