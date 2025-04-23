FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Tkachuk Scores Twice in Return; Islanders Fire Lou
TAMPA — Matthew Tkachuk announced his presence with authority on Tuesday night, making his return to the Florida Panthers something to remember.
Tkachuk, who had been out since February, scored a pair of power play goals in the Panthers 6-2 Game 1 win over the Lightning.
Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is Thursday here in Tampa.
“It’s been a long two months,” Tkachuk said. “Some good days, some bad days, just so many highs and lows. So just, I’ve just got a ton of people to thank for getting me to this point.’’
Nice win for the Panthers — with some big performances as well.
Not only did Tkachuk have three points, but Nate Schmidt scored twice — and Sam Reinhart and Sasha Barkov each had multi-point games.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- Tkachuk was back Tuesday, in case you had not heard.
- The Panthers were back to full strength in Game 1.
- What a return by Matthew Tkachuk.
- The Panthers and Lightning rivalry is one to savor. We dig deep into its recent history.
- The Lightning lost its home-ice advantage with the loss.
- Brad Marchand brought some serious juice to the Panthers on Tuesday, assisting on one goal and having six shot attempts.
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason. On Tuesday, we got coach Paul Maurice, Mackie Samoskevich, Seth Jones, Tkachuk, Barkov, Schmidt, Jon Cooper, and Sergei Bobrovsky. More today from Tampa.
NHL NEWS, LINKS
- Minnesota starts fast, holds off Vegas in Game 2.
- Max Domi delivers OT heroics for the Maple Leafs as they lead Ottawa 2-0.
- Jacob Markstrom was great for the New Jersey Devils, but Carolina takes a 2-0 lead.
- Why the New York Islanders are moving on from Lou Lamoriello.
- Offseason plans for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 2
FLORIDA PANTHERS (1-0) at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
- When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: TBS/truTV
- Streaming: Panthers+, MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30 (TBS/Scripps); Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1 (TBS/Scripps); Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28, 7 (ESPN/Scripps); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day
Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN
Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page
Follow Us on Twitter:
And on Bluesky: