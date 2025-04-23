FHN Today: Tkachuk Scores Twice in Return; Islanders Fire Lou

TAMPA — Matthew Tkachuk announced his presence with authority on Tuesday night, making his return to the Florida Panthers something to remember.

Tkachuk, who had been out since February, scored a pair of power play goals in the Panthers 6-2 Game 1 win over the Lightning.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is Thursday here in Tampa.

“It’s been a long two months,” Tkachuk said. “Some good days, some bad days, just so many highs and lows. So just, I’ve just got a ton of people to thank for getting me to this point.’’

Nice win for the Panthers — with some big performances as well.

Not only did Tkachuk have three points, but Nate Schmidt scored twice — and Sam Reinhart and Sasha Barkov each had multi-point games.

