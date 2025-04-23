FHN Today: Tkachuk Scores Twice in Return; Islanders Fire Lou

Connect with us

TAMPA — Matthew Tkachuk announced his presence with authority on Tuesday night, making his return to the Florida Panthers something to remember.

Tkachuk, who had been out since February, scored a pair of power play goals in the Panthers 6-2 Game 1 win over the Lightning.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is Thursday here in Tampa.

“It’s been a long two months,” Tkachuk said. “Some good days, some bad days, just so many highs and lows. So just, I’ve just got a ton of people to thank for getting me to this point.’’

Nice win for the Panthers — with some big performances as well.

Not only did Tkachuk have three points, but Nate Schmidt scored twice — and Sam Reinhart and Sasha Barkov each had multi-point games.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL NEWS, LINKS

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 2
FLORIDA PANTHERS (1-0) at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 
  • When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
  • National TV: TBS/truTV
  • Streaming: Panthers+, MAX
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30 (TBS/Scripps); Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1 (TBS/Scripps); Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28, 7 (ESPN/Scripps); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
  • Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
  • All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.

