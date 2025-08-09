Tkachuk to ESPN: Surgery Would Cost 2-3 Months of Action

For the first time since June, Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk spoke publicly about his potential surgery, telling ESPN that if he does undergo surgery, he would miss at least two months of the season.

Tkachuk is indeed expected to have surgery, either to repair a sports hernia and/or a torn adductor muscle sustained at the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

He missed the final 25 games of the regular season after getting injured but returned for Game 1 of the First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tkachuk scored two power-play goals and had an assist despite limited minutes in that postseason opener.

He played in all 23 playoff games for the Panthers and was tied with Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart for the team lead with 23 points.

Tkachuk told ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski that he still has not decided whether he would have surgery although the Panthers are going about their business as if they will.

If Tkachuk is going to start the season on the injured list, the Panthers would place him on long-term injured reserve which frees up his $9.5 million salary.

With Tkachuk counting against the $95.5 million salary cap, Florida is currently 3.725 million over the cap per PuckPedia.

Tkachuk said on exit day in June that it was 50-50 he would need surgery.

He added he was going to take the summer to make the decision — mainly so he could enjoy his summer.

Tkachuk married Ellie Connell last month in St. Louis before getting his day with the Stanley Cup.

“If I do get the surgery, it’ll definitely be the first two or maybe three months if that’s the case,’’ Tkachuk told ESPN. “But it’s still undecided at this point.’’

Tkachuk and his younger brother Brady were both among the first six players named to the Team USA Olympic team and, based on Tkachuk’s assumed recovery timeline, he would likely return to action sometime before the Olympics — perhaps in late January.

The Panthers, obviously, would have to figure out their salary cap situation then.

Tkachuk was also recently chosen to be on the cover of the popular EA Sports NHL26 video game.

Matthew, Brady, and Keith Tkachuk share the honor on the deluxe version of the game.

