How to Watch Maple Leafs at Panthers: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds

The Florida Panthers are getting some of their top dogs back tonight when they play host to the Toronto Maple Leafs only neither side looks at the game as some sort of playoff preview.

Even though the Panthers and Leafs could meet in the playoffs — perhaps in the opening round — both teams will look a little different than they do tonight.

The Panthers will get Sasha Barkov, Sam Reinhart, and Gus Forsling back but will still be without Sam Bennett, Nico Sturm, Dmitry Kulikov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Aaron Ekblad.

Toronto, which can clinch the Atlantic Division title with a regulation win tonight, are playing the first of a back-to-back and will go with backup Joseph Woll in Sunrise.

“Focus on our team and what we need to do,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “We know what Florida is all about, how they play. That’s not going to change.’’

Florida coach Paul Maurice joked about all the talk about the Panthers slipping to the first wild-card spot and facing the Leafs.

If the season ended today, Florida would open with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Oh, everyone knows who we’re playing in the playoffs,’’ Maurice said with a wink.

Only the Panthers have lost five straight and have been resting players — Bennett is probably out for the remainder of the regular season, Maurice said — which could allow Ottawa to charge up and take third in the Atlantic from Florida in these final five games.

The Panthers will play the Lightning or the Leafs in the first round, that much we know.

“You would think so, and I might be wrong, and that certainly wouldn’t be the first time this morning,” Maurice said about treating tonight like a playoff preview.

“Usually, when you fire off these two teams, you just kind of square off a little bit. My experience is, you go into a game like this and think ‘this is going to be a heater tonight. Intensely played.’ Primary for both teams is they’re trying to get their game right, feel good, and get ready.

“We played Tampa about a month ago, and we had played them before Christmas and it was on. Quite an affair. I thought we would have the same game when I cam to the rink, and it was a church game. No one was chirping, just getting up and down.”

How to Watch: Tonight's game is being broadcast nationally by ESPN so it cannot be streamed locally on Panthers+. It can be streamed, without blackouts, on ESPN+ and Disney+. Goldie, Randy, Katie, Jessica , and Jovo return Thursday.

Tonight’s game is being broadcast nationally by ESPN so it cannot be streamed locally on Panthers+. It can be streamed, without blackouts, on ESPN+ and Disney+. , and return Thursday. Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky returns to face Toronto after allowing three goals on 25 shots Wednesday. Woll will go tonight, with the Leafs starting former Panthers goalie Anthony Stolarz tomorrow in Tampa.

returns to face Toronto after allowing three goals on 25 shots Wednesday. Woll will go tonight, with the Leafs starting former Panthers goalie tomorrow in Tampa. NHL Betting Odds: The local book has the Panthers as a favorite (-160) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $160 bet pays $100.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (44-29-4) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell //63 Brad Marchand

20 Jesse Puljujarvi // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 25 Mackie Samoskevich

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 88 Nate Schmidt

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

6 Jaycob Megna // 26 Uvis Balinskis

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Rasmus Asplund, Jesper Boqvist, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Nico Sturm (UBI), Sam Bennett (UBI)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (47-25-4) LINES

23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner

74 Bobby McMann // 91 John Tavares // 88 William Nylander

24 Scott Laughton // 11 Max Domi // 19 Calle Jarnkrok

18 Steven Lorentz // 29 Pontus Holmberg // 89 Nicholas Robertson

44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo

95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 8 Chris Tanev

2 Simon Benoit // 51 Philippe Myers

60 Joseph Woll

41 Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: None

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Jake McCabe (undisclosed), David Kampf (upper body)