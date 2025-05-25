2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Updates on Florida Panthers Injuries to Reinhart, Mikkola, Greer
FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he thinks all of his players “will be ready to go’’ in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final on Monday although it sounds like Sam Reinhart remains doubtful.
Reinhart was injured on a low hip check from Carolina center Sebastian Aho in the first period of Game 2 on Thursday night.
He was slow to get off the ice and favoring his right leg; Reinhart did not play in Florida’s 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.
Defenseman Niko Mikkola and forward AJ Greer left Saturday’s win in discomfort.
Maurice said he will know which players will play against the Hurricanes on Monday morning.
Florida is going for the series sweep of the Hurricanes up 3-0 in the best-of-7 series. The Panthers, who are trying to defend their Stanley Cup championship, would advance to the Cup Final for the third straight year with a win Monday night.
Game 4 is at 8 p.m.
“He is not cleared,’’ Maurice said of Reinhart, “but he hasn’t been ruled out, either. I know that sounds a little ambiguous, but it’s not. That’s exactly where he’s at.
“We are hopeful that it’s not long-term, and I mean he is day-to-day and I don’t think it’s going to move out that way. He still has to get back on the ice. There are some steps here.’’
Mikkola left the game in the third period after slamming awkwardly into the end boards. He scored twice in the win.
On Sunday, only a handful of players were on the ice — none of whom played in Game 3.
Jesper Boqvist replaced Reinhart on the top line Saturday and scored his second goal of the playoffs; Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, and Nico Sturm would be options if Mikkola and/or Greer can not go on Monday.
“I think we will know by the morning skate, but I think everybody is going to be ready to go,” Maurice said.
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 4
CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-0
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru, 8 p.m.) — Game 1: Florida 5, Carolina 2; Game 2: Florida 5, Carolina 0; Game 3: Florida 6, Carolina 2; Game 4: Monday @Florida; Game 5*: Wednesday @Carolina; Game 6*: Friday, May 30 @Florida; Game 7*: Sunday, June 1 @Carolina
- Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
- How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)
The strange part is Maurice “hoping” that Reinhart’s injury isn’t long term. I wonder if that means it’s more than just a grade 1 sprain or tear and they hope he can push through at some point. It was good to see him without a brace though during pregame.
Yeah the “hoping it isn’t long term” is not encouraging because with the team of highly skilled doctors and advanced medical facilities, they can see what is going on structurally to his knee. If it’s torn, they know it. This is more a play not to tip his hat to the opposition.
The way his knee bent on that hit, it’s a miracle if it isn’t torn. It’s a testimony to their conditioning and flexibility. I pray he is ok for the final cup run.