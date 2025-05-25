Updates on Florida Panthers Injuries to Reinhart, Mikkola, Greer

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he thinks all of his players “will be ready to go’’ in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final on Monday although it sounds like Sam Reinhart remains doubtful.

Reinhart was injured on a low hip check from Carolina center Sebastian Aho in the first period of Game 2 on Thursday night.

He was slow to get off the ice and favoring his right leg; Reinhart did not play in Florida’s 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Defenseman Niko Mikkola and forward AJ Greer left Saturday’s win in discomfort.

Maurice said he will know which players will play against the Hurricanes on Monday morning.

Florida is going for the series sweep of the Hurricanes up 3-0 in the best-of-7 series. The Panthers, who are trying to defend their Stanley Cup championship, would advance to the Cup Final for the third straight year with a win Monday night.

Game 4 is at 8 p.m.

“He is not cleared,’’ Maurice said of Reinhart, “but he hasn’t been ruled out, either. I know that sounds a little ambiguous, but it’s not. That’s exactly where he’s at.

“We are hopeful that it’s not long-term, and I mean he is day-to-day and I don’t think it’s going to move out that way. He still has to get back on the ice. There are some steps here.’’

Mikkola left the game in the third period after slamming awkwardly into the end boards. He scored twice in the win.

On Sunday, only a handful of players were on the ice — none of whom played in Game 3.

Jesper Boqvist replaced Reinhart on the top line Saturday and scored his second goal of the playoffs; Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, and Nico Sturm would be options if Mikkola and/or Greer can not go on Monday.

“I think we will know by the morning skate, but I think everybody is going to be ready to go,” Maurice said.

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 4

CAROLINA HURRICANES @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-0