Embellished Loss: Mammoth Never Trail, Beat Panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will not be happy after Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth.

Not after both Evan Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk were called for embellishment in the third period.

Neither Paul Maurice nor Aaron Ekblad would comment on the penalties after the game.

Utah ended up getting 25 saves from 2025 Stanley Cup champion Vitek Vanecek who snapped a 10-game losing streak by getting his first win since Oct. 26.

Florida trailed by a goal in the first and second period — but Sandis Vilmanis got his first NHL goal to tie it at 1.

The Panthers trailed 3-2 in the third before penalties took their toll.

Florida also played the third without Anton Lundell who left the game after the second period.

Maurice said they would know more about his status on Wednesday before flying to St. Louis. He did say he thought Lundell was “fine.’’

Ekblad limped off the ice after blocking a shot on the penalty kill late in the game but said, aside from the pain, he was OK.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 16 saves in the loss.

NOTES: MAMMOTH at PANTHERS

The Panthers (3-0) came into the night as one of four teams without a loss of any kind against the Mammoth since the team relocated to Utah from Arizona. The others: New Jersey (4-0-0), Los Angeles (4-0-0) and Edmonton (4-0-0).

GOALS OF THE GAME

Mammoth 1, Panthers 0 (15:46 1st SH): Nick Schmaltz picks up a turnover near the neutral zone and walks in on Sergei Bobrovsky , beating him stickside with the backhand.

picks up a turnover near the neutral zone and walks in on , beating him stickside with the backhand. Panthers 1, Mammoth 1 (2:52 2nd): Sandis Vilmanis gets his first NHL goal after he intercepted a clearing pass from Ian Cole and one-timed it past Vitek Vanecek from the slot.

gets his first NHL goal after he intercepted a clearing pass from and one-timed it past from the slot. Mammoth 2, Panthers 1 (3:46 2nd): The Mammoth take advantage of a Florida line change and roll into the zone, only Bobrovsky overplays on a pass to Jack McBain on the right side of the cage. McBain then threw a pass to Sean Durzi who put it into a net only guarded by Mackie Samoskevich.

The Mammoth take advantage of a Florida line change and roll into the zone, only Bobrovsky overplays on a pass to on the right side of the cage. McBain then threw a pass to who put it into a net only guarded by Panthers 2, Mammoth 2 (9:55 2nd): Utah again fails to clear the puck out of its own zone and Vilmanis lost control of the puck as he drove the net — only Cole Schwindt was coming up behind him and put it past Vanecek.

Utah again fails to clear the puck out of its own zone and Vilmanis lost control of the puck as he drove the net — only was coming up behind him and put it past Vanecek. Mammoth 3, Panthers 2 (11:05 3rd): Durzi floats a point shot that Mikhail Sergachev deflected from the slot.

Durzi floats a point shot that deflected from the slot. Mammoth 4, Panthers 2 (19:04 3rd EN): Barrett Hayton appears to end it.

appears to end it. Mammoth 4, Panthers 3 (19:44 3rd): Only Carter Verhaeghe gets one through a screen in front with little time left on the clock.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Vitek Vanecek, Utah

2. Sean Durzi, Utah

3. Sandis Vilmanis, Panthers

ON DECK: GAME No. 53