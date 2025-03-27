Verhaeghe, Florida Panthers Not Concerned with Scoring Slump

FORT LAUDERDALE — Carter Verhaeghe had five shots on goal Sunday, but did not appear on the scoresheet in the Florida Panthers 4-3 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That has become a familiar sight for Verhaeghe this season — but the lack of goals are not getting him down.

Verhaeghe has averaged 33 goals the past three seasons, but has 17 in this one. He has scored once this month.

But Verhaeghe is the franchise’s all-time leader in postseason goals and knows what it takes to score.

He contends that will return, and soon.

With the playoffs on the horizon, the Panthers are counting on it.

“Things are going good, but it sucks not putting it in the back of the net,” Verhaeghe told FHN on Wednesday afternoon.

“It feels like every night I am on the highlights for the wrong reasons. But honestly, I am not too worried about it. Sometimes they fall, sometimes they don’t.

“I have had a lot of good bounces in past years, and this year, a lot of bad ones.