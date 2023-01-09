FHN TODAY: Verhaeghe Keeps Bringing It for Florida Panthers

There were few highlights from the Florida Panthers loss in Dallas on Sunday afternoon but Carter Verhaeghe was one of them.

Once again, Verhaeghe brought it for the Panthers.

Verhaeghe scored what would be the lone Florida goal against Jake Oettinger to give the Panthers life in the second period.

Florida was down 2-1 with 7:25 left in the second as Verhaeghe got his 19th of the season. Dallas quickly restored its two-goal lead and, well, that was about it for the Panthers.

“When they made it 3-1, I really didn’t like our game after that,’’ coach Paul Maurice said. “Absolutely stopped skating and that was the driving force early. After that 3-1, we tried to do it a different, easier way, but we stopped moving our feet and stopped skating.”

For a long while, Verhaeghe led the Panthers in goals but was overtaken by Matthew Tkachuk who has 20.

Still, with 19, he is close to hitting the 20-goal mark for a second consecutive season and is well on pace to surpass last year’s career-high of 24.

Today, we look at who the Panthers could look to move if they decide to become sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Verhaeghe is not on that list.

So, if the Panthers do decide to be a seller at the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline, who could move on?

And, what would GM Bill Zito expect in return?

And, what would GM Bill Zito expect in return?

— The Panthers are at the midway point of a very disappointing season. That means there are 41 games left to get things back — well, just on track.

What is next for the Panthers?

Turns out the NHL is seriously considering our alligator target idea for the All-Star Skills Competition as I was told the league and some other officials toured Everglades Holiday Park

More postgame video from Dallas including Maurice, Verhaeghe and Sasha Barkov.

One team that is rooting for the Panthers to become sellers and give up on this season, obviously, is the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal holds Florida’s first-round draft pick in this summer’s draft and is hoping two chances at No. 1 lands them generational talent Connor Bedard.

— Nicklas Lindstrom was understandably emotional after he made his return to the Washington Capitals after having hip resurfacing surgery.

The last NHL player to come back from such an ordeal was Ed Jovanovski with the Panthers in 2014.

The Philadelphia Flyers saw their four-game winning streak end to the Leafs. Hey, at least the Eagles got their win.

The Pittsburgh Penguins saw their losing streak end as they won in Tempe.

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT COLORADO AVALANCHE