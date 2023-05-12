Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Was Gudas Hit Dirty? Maple Leafs Not Happy with It

Published

59 mins ago

on

Florida panthers
Radko Gudas of the Florida Panthers drops to block a shot from Tampa Bay's Brayden Point in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on Feb. 28. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not been thrilled with the Florida Panthers throughout this series and now Radko Gudas is in the spotlight.

The Leafs feel Gudas’ thunderous hit on David Kampf in the second period of Game 4 in Sunrise was a little too aggressive.

You can see what happened below, but here is the gist: Officials blew the whistle to stop play as a penalty on Toronto defenseman T.J. Brodie for holding the stick of Anton Lundell.

As the whistle was blown, the puck came into the corner to Kampf — and Gudas separated him from it with a huge blow up against the glass.

A scrum broke out but only the original penalty was called.

Get FHN+ today!

Kampf ended up leaving the game only to return in the third period.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said he did not know whether Gudas delivered the hit after the whistle blew — but he did know the play was going to be stopped.

“That’s a hit on a guy that he knows the play either has ended or is ending,’’ Keefe said. “To me, that’s a hit with no intention other than to hurt the player. You know, a lot of violence to it, but happy Dave’s okay.”

Unlike the suspensions handed out in the Vegas-Edmonton game, there was no supplemental discipline handed out to Gudas.

This is not the first hit in this series the Leafs have questioned.

In Game 2, Sam Bennett slammed Matthew Knies to the ice after the two got tangled up along the back boards.

Knies has been out with a concussion since.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
PANTHERS (WC2) AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (ATL2)
GAME 5 (Florida Leads 3-1)

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mike

Clean hit, if they weren’t happy with it they had a whole period to deal with it, they didn’t. Easy to cry about it after the game.

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.