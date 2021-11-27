Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Ovechkin leads Caps

The Florida Panthers have been struggling on the road for the past little bit and Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals was their fifth consecutive defeat away from Sunrise.

Good thing they are on their way back, eh?

The Panthers saw Alex Ovechkin put up three more goals — two in which Florida left him all alone.

You got to pay attention to Ovechkin.

On Saturday, Florida has the opportunity to win its 12th consecutive home game to start this season when the Kraken come to town for the first time and it should be a fun night in Sunrise.

The Panthers had one of their best crowds of the season Wednesday and should eclipse that Saturday night.