GameDay 22: Lines, betting odds for Capitals at Panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers had captain Sasha Barkov back on the ice Monday but he is not expected to be back Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals.

Although not the best of news, it was the best Florida got on the injury front.

The Panthers placed defenseman Gus Forsling on the injured list after he got hurt — but continued to play — in the third period of Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Florida has also put Markus Nutivaara on the long-term injured list which does free up some money under the salary cap.

Subscribe to FloridaHockeyNow today and log in for an ad-free reading experience

The Panthers recalled rookie Matt Kiersted from Charlotte and he will line up with Radko Gudas on Thursday against the Capitals.

Anthony Duclair will miss his third consecutive game.

The Panthers are not waving any white flags, however.

No one in hockey feels bad that the Panthers are going through some injury problems.

This will be the final game of the second month of the season. If this is as bad as it gets for the Panthers, well, they’ll survive.

“It’s a big test for our group,” Andrew Brunette said. “We have been without Barky and have hung along OK. The test will be with Forsling, he’s a big part of our defense and plays a lot of minutes and we rely on him for a lot of stuff.

“We need someone to step up and this is a great opportunity for someone, Carlsson and Kiersted, to do the job.”

This will be the third meeting of November between the Capitals and Panthers — and the second in the span of five days.

On Friday night, Washington beat the Panthers 4-3 at Capital One Arena thanks in great part to a hat trick from Alex Ovechkin.

Washington then went on to beat Carolina on Sunday night to take the overall point lead in the Eastern Conference.

— Barkov worked for about 45 minutes on Monday, including taking part in the first half of practice. He left the ice when things got a little more physical, but he looked sharp in the drills he worked in.

“It was great to see him,” Brunette said. “It was good he’s out there for the guys too. It was nice to see him skate. He’s still week-to-week. We’ll see how he makes out every day and keep evaluating.”

— Nutivaara was hurt just before the season opener (Florida recalled both Kiersted and Chase Priskie) after apparently crashing into the net during a practice in Coral Springs.

Brunette said it is a lower body injury, something that has bothered Nutivaara in the past. He did not rule Nutivaara out for a return as the season rolls along. Noel Acciari is also on LTIR and is expected back.

— Sergei Bobrovsky will start for the Panthers on Tuesday.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

11 Jonathan Huberdeau // 9 Sam Bennett // 74 Owen Tippett

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

77 Frank Vatrano // 19 Joe Thornton // 98 Maxim Mamin

94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 70 Patric Hornqvist

52 MacKenzie Weegar // 5 Aaron Ekblad

62 Brandon Montour // 32 Lucas Carlsson

8 Matt Kiersted // 7 Radko Gudas

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

30 Spencer Knight

Scratched: Kevin Connauton, Alexis Heponiemi

Injured: Noel Acciari (LTIR), Olli Juolevi (IR), Markus Nutivaara (LTIR), Mason Marchment (IR), Sasha Barkov (IR), Gus Forsling (IR), Anthony Duclair

PROJECTED WASHINGTON CAPITALS LINEUP

8 Alex Ovechkin // 92 Evgeny Kuznetsov // 59 Aliaksei Protas

10 Daniel Sprong // 24 Connor McMichael // 43 Tom Wilson

62 Carl Hagelin // 26 Nic Dowd // 21 Garnet Hathaway

47 Beck Malenstyn // 23 Michael Sgarbossa // 49 Brett Leason

42 Martin Fehervary // 74 John Carlson

9 Dmitri Orlov // 3 Nick Jensen

57 Trevor van Riemsdyk // 2 Justin Schultz

30 Ilya Samsonov

41 Vitek Vanecek