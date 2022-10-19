Florida Panthers GameDay
WATCH: Bill Zito, Florida Panthers Talk Ekblad Before Home Opener
- 1share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The Florida Panthers placed star defenseman Aaron Ekblad on long-term injured reserve on Wednesday allowing them to call up a couple of players as replacements due to the team’s salary cap concerns.
Florida plays its home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7:30 on TNT.
After Wednesday’s morning skate, general manager Bill Zito spoke about the loss of Ekblad as well as a variety of other subjects regarding his team.
Coach Paul Maurice, captain Sasha Barkov and forward Carter Verhaeghe also spoke.
Video of the four can be watched by clicking the links below, or can be found on the FHN YouTube channel.
PANTHERS ON DECK
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- Tickets: CLICK HERE
- TV: TNT
- Radio: WKIS 99.9-FM 2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Last season: Florida won 3-0
- All-time regular season series: Philadelphia leads 55-36-6, 7 ties
- 1share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+