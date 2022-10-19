WATCH: Bill Zito, Florida Panthers Talk Ekblad Before Home Opener

The Florida Panthers placed star defenseman Aaron Ekblad on long-term injured reserve on Wednesday allowing them to call up a couple of players as replacements due to the team’s salary cap concerns.

Florida plays its home opener against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7:30 on TNT.

After Wednesday’s morning skate, general manager Bill Zito spoke about the loss of Ekblad as well as a variety of other subjects regarding his team.

Coach Paul Maurice, captain Sasha Barkov and forward Carter Verhaeghe also spoke.

