WATCH: Brad Marchand Is Now with the Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — Brad Marchand is now, officially, a member of the Florida Panthers.

On Saturday, the former Boston Bruins captain arrived in South Florida and visited with his new teammates at Amerant Bank Arena.

After a Sunday of dealing with team doctors and getting acclimated to his new home, Marchand met the media at a Monday morning press conference at the IcePlex.

“It has been a whirlwind the past few days,’’ Marchand said

“It’s sad to leave a place I look at as home. I have a lot of great memories in Boston, a lot of incredible years there. But it is extremely exciting to be part of such an incredible group here. When I walked into the room the other day, I literally had flashbacks to the year that we won [2011] and some of the groups we had other the years that had incredible chemistry and an incredible culture.”

Marchand is dealing with an upper-body injury that should keep him out of the lineup for the time being — although he said Monday that he hopes to start skating again Tuesday.

That, believe it or not, will be in Boston.

The Panthers fly there today, and will hold their morning skate at the Garden on Tuesday.

Marchand will be there.

He said that since the Bruins were out of town at the NHL Trade Deadline, he did not get to say his proper goodbyes to his Boston teammates.

He will get to do that tomorrow.

As a member of the Panthers.

More to come.

Enjoy the video below:

