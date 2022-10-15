Connect with us

Panthers YouTube

WATCH: Florida Panthers Postgame w/ Knight, Ekblad & More

Published

7 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

The Florida Panthers are off to another hot start as they open with their second consecutive victory, this one a 4-3 win against the host Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon.

As usual, the Florida Hockey Now YouTube channel has postgame reaction from coach Paul Maurice as well as goalie Spencer Knight and defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

We also did our first FHN Panthers Postgame LIVE! as George talked about the game and answered your comments.

Get FHN+ today!

This is something we’re going to try and do following every game — although based on how things are going, not all of them will be live. But most of them will be.

Anyway, check out the videos below or go to YouTube and search for the FHN channel.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BOSTON BRUINS

  • When: Monday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Boston Garden 
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • Last season: Boston won 2-1
  • All-time regular season series: Boston leads 58-36-6, 6 ties

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.