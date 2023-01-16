WATCH: Postgame Reaction from the Florida Panthers In Buffalo

Before the Florida Panthers boarded their charter bus bound for Toronto, they spoke following a nice 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday afternoon.

Sergei Bobrovsky was not awarded with a star from the Buffalo media — he got the top spot per FHN — after making 28 saves in the win.

Video from the Panthers’ postgame is up on the FHN YouTube Channel which you can access RIGHT HERE or just click on the embedded videos below.

Bobrovsky, Matthew Tkachuk and coach Paul Maurice all spoke afterward.

Florida has won five of seven games for the first time this season as they play its toughest back-to-back yet as it visits the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

But, with an early ending to Monday’s game, the team should get in to Toronto at a decent hour.

Depends on customs, of course.

Traffic on the QEW and Gardiner Expressway will play a role.

That and how long they spend when they stop at Tim Hortons outside Hamilton for coffee and a snack.

Enough Canadian references for you, eh?

Take off.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS