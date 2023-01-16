Florida Panthers GameDay
WATCH: Postgame Reaction from the Florida Panthers In Buffalo
Before the Florida Panthers boarded their charter bus bound for Toronto, they spoke following a nice 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday afternoon.
Sergei Bobrovsky was not awarded with a star from the Buffalo media — he got the top spot per FHN — after making 28 saves in the win.
Video from the Panthers’ postgame is up on the FHN YouTube Channel which you can access RIGHT HERE or just click on the embedded videos below.
Bobrovsky, Matthew Tkachuk and coach Paul Maurice all spoke afterward.
Florida has won five of seven games for the first time this season as they play its toughest back-to-back yet as it visits the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.
But, with an early ending to Monday’s game, the team should get in to Toronto at a decent hour.
Depends on customs, of course.
Traffic on the QEW and Gardiner Expressway will play a role.
That and how long they spend when they stop at Tim Hortons outside Hamilton for coffee and a snack.
Enough Canadian references for you, eh?
Take off.
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Last season: Florida won 2-1
- All-time regular season series: Toronto leads 45-35-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Could this be a, dare I say it, a streak in the making ?? Our first of the year?? Let’s hope. Go Cats!!
A few observations, imo, Montour should take over RD1 duties from Ekblad, He has just played better than Aaron this year, on both sides of the ice. Aaron , who I’m assuming is fighting some type of nagging injury, seems like he’s having problems keeping up with the other team’s top lines, and on offense, he seems off, his passes have been off this year, like he just doesn’t have any timing., But I will say, in the last five games or so he has been more responsible defensively, and he’s being much more physical than I’ve ever seen him… Read more »