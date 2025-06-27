What the Florida Panthers Goalie Situation Looks Like Now

The Florida Panthers answered one big question Thursday when it came to who their backup goalie would be when it acquired Daniil Tarasov.

Florida sent a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft — which starts tonight in Los Angeles — to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Tarasov.

Although Tarasov still needs a contract for next season, the Panthers are confident that will get done.

Simply put, Tarasov comes into training camp as Florida’s No. 2 behind Sergei Bobrovsky.

But, why him?

Part of the reasoning has to do with financials.

Tarasov is likely to make something in the $1 million range which puts Florida at $11 million for their goaltending position.

Vitek Vanecek was Bobrovsky’s backup since being acquired from San Jose before the NHL Trade Deadline after Florida traded Spencer Knight to Chicago for Seth Jones.

Vanecek had a cap hit of $3.4 million this past season but with Matthew Tkachuk on LTIR, that number did not mean a whole lot to the Panthers.

Something in that ballpark this coming season, however, would.

So, just due to what Vanecek could have asked for ruled him out for this season.

Then comes AHL goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, whom Florida also got at the deadline when it sent Chris Driedger to Winnipeg after acquiring Vanecek.

Kahkonen was certainly in the running for the backup job.

He signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets last summer but it appears he outplayed that due to his impressive run since joining the Panthers and playing in Charlotte.

Kahkonen led the Checkers to the Calder Cup Final, winning eight straight starts and allowing three goals or fewer in all 12 of his starts leading up to the championship round.

That playoff run may just have priced him out of Florida’s plans.

As it stands, right now, Cooper Black is the No. 3 and the Charlotte starter since he is the only other goalie under contract.

He will compete for that job, but Florida will sign at least one more veteran goalie when free agency hits on Tuesday.

Ken Appleby went 15-8-1 for the Checkers last season but was on an AHL deal. The Panthers do like the 30-year-old and it is very possible he is the free agent who is signed with the thought he returns to Charlotte but on a two-way deal so he could be Florida’s No. 3.

Alex Lyon is expected to be available and may be amenable to signing a two-way deal with the Panthers.

Evan Cormier, who was Florida’s No. 3 throughout the postseason what with Charlotte busy in the playoffs, does not have a contract but could return as well.

Back to Tarasov.

The Panthers certainly feel he can get his game on track with Bobrovsky and the team’s goalie department helping out.

Tarasov has shown signs of brilliance in his time with the Blue Jackets — he made 47 saves in beating the Panthers early in Paul Maurice’s tenure back in 2022 — but has been inconsistent.

At 26, Tarasov has started 65 games for Columbus.

He and Bobrovsky have obvious ties, both hailing from Novokuznetsk, Russia.

While Tarasov has said that his idol growing up was Bobrovsky, Sergei’s favorite goalie growing up was Vadim Tarasov.

Yeah, Daniil’s dad.

Vadim Tarasov played for the KHL team in Novokuznetsk and Bobrovsky watched him back in the day, speaking highly of him on the Panthers’ Territory Talk podcast last year.

“We didn’t have much social media back in the day; there wasn’t internet or anything like that,” Bobrovsky said per FloridaPanthers.com.

“I had the great opportunity to watch our local goalie for my hometown team. His name was Vadim Tarasov. His son now plays in Columbus. I was able to watch him. He was a really skilled goalie. He had a great technique. He was one of the best in Russia, for sure.

“I was able to watch him practice and playing games and stuff. I would say that was my idol. Obviously, I knew who the top guys were. I knew [Martin] Brodeur and Patrick Roy, but I didn’t have any chance to watch them. Not only live, but even on TV or on tape. I would say, yes, Vadim Tarasov had impact and inspiration on myself growing up.”

