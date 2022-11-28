Connect with us

With Sasha Barkov Out, Florida Panthers Make Big Changes

6 hours ago

Florida panthers
With Sasha Barkov out for the next couple of games with a non-Covid illness, Nick Cousins was promoted to a new top line for the Florida Panthers. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

SUNRISE — When a team loses as big a piece as the Florida Panthers have with captain Sasha Barkov, you have to make adjustments.

Before flying off to Edmonton on Sunday, the Panthers certainly changed things up.

Barkov has now missed two games in the past 10 days due to a lingering non-Covid illness.

According to coach Paul Maurice, he was told to stay away from the team on Friday and missed Saturday’s game with St. Louis.

Due to the illness, he also did not fly with the team to Edmonton and will miss at least the next two games as Florida plays the Oilers tonight and are in Calgary on Tuesday.

The Panthers certainly hope Barkov kicks this thing and feels good enough to meet them later on in the trip.

He could certainly fly to Vancouver or Seattle and join the team — or miss the entire thing.

