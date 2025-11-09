Yet Another Long-Term Injury for the Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers have to deal with yet another long-term injury.

Jonah Gadjovich, who was apparently hurt Oct. 25 against Vegas, will have surgery this coming week for an upper body injury.

Coach Paul Maurice said Gadjovich will miss three months.

Gadjovich is the latest in a long line of Florida players who are out long-term: Sasha Barkov and Tomas Nosek are out with knee injuries; Matthew Tkachuk and Dmitry Kulikov are also out with injury.

Believe it or not, but Tkachuk may be the first of the group to return.

The Panthers expect Tkachuk to be back in the lineup sometime in January.

“He is going to have surgery next Tuesday for an injury he sustained in the Vegas game,” Maurice said of Gadjovich before Saturday’s 3-1 loss in San Jose.

“It’ll be a three-month recovery.’’

The injury to Gadjovich is not known although he had hand surgery while with San Jose before joining the Panthers in 2023.

In the game against Vegas, Gadjovich was on the ice throughout and was running players into the boards on the final shift of Florida’s 3-0 win.

When Zach Whitecloud and A.J. Greer started throwing punches after the game ended, officials grabbed Gadjovich and kept him from joining the fray.

Although Gadjovich did not look injured in any way, when the Panthers resumed practice a few days later, Maurice said Gadjovich had sustained an upper-body injury and would miss at least a week.

With Nosek and Gadjovich out, Cole Schwindt and Noah Gregor have taken roles on the fourth line.

Nosek had knee surgery after getting hurt during an offseason workout. He could be back after the Olympic break.

After Saturday, the Panthers have lost 63 man games due to their five injuries with Barkov, Tkachuk, and Nosek not playing a single game thus far.

The Buffalo Sabres, for comparison, are at 72 games lost due to injury.

ON DECK: GAME No. 16