A.J. Greer ‘Proud to Wear This Jersey,’ Happy to Stay with Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — A.J. Greer knows firsthand what insecurity means in the NHL having played for five different teams and property of six. The Florida Panthers forward also played for five AHL teams.

Greer has never earned much more than NHL minimum wage.

This year, once again, Greer had to sweat out the NHL Trade Deadline.

He was a healthy scratch against Columbus the night before the trade deadline for “roster management” purposes.

Translation: A trade is coming.

With an expiring contract and a career season to date, Greer was a likely candidate to move on again.

It was not so much that Florida sought to trade him, but more of a case where they could get value for a player who they might otherwise lose to free agency this summer.

Truth be told, Greer did not want to go anywhere and was relieved that the deadline passed and he was still with the Panthers.

When the waiting was over, the talk shifted from trade rumors to a new contract in South Florida.

“It’s a relief knowing they believe in me and knowing what I can do and they want me,’’ Greer said on Monday. “So, hopefully we get it done and finalize something. I’m happy to be here.

“I’m proud to wear this jersey and I’m proud to be a part of this group and what we’ve built here.

“Just being able to mentally get over these last few days and now do what I do best and that’s being a good teammate. Work as hard as I can on the ice to get the best results for this team.”

Greer’s 11 goals represent a career-best and for him and enhances the likelihood of a favorable new contract.

Although primarily a fourth line banger, with all the injuries the team faced this season, coach Paul Maurice did not hesitate to place him in the top-six at times.

Four of his eleven markers were earned playing with the likes of Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett, and Brad Marchand.

He appreciated the confidence shown in him.

“When I’m put in certain situations to succeed, like I have been this year with top guys on top lines, being able to just stick to what I do best and trust that I will have success with those guys and not box myself in on the fourth line,’’ Greer said.

“It’s been a great year personally for me. I’ve had a lot of fun. Obviously, the results haven’t been great for us but just being able to finish it on a high note and keep trusting in this group and the coaching staff. Again, just very proud to be here.”

With new faces on the team whom Maurice would like to have a look at, and the likelihood of some veterans getting well-earned and much-needed rest, Greer will probably continue to see action on all four lines.

“He’s here because we value him,” Maurice said. “He’s an important part of our team. The biggest challenge you find with fourth line guys who spent their career on the fourth line, when they get into the top nine they will show that they have the skill set to play there.

“What he did really well was not push that envelope and just stay true to what he’s really good at, and that can be valuable. He’s a big man that covers an awful lot of ice. He can shoot the puck. He is physical.”

With Tomas Nosek back from an extended injury absence and Jonah Gadjovich perhaps returning soon, before the season is out there just may be a reunion of the line that was on the ice at the final buzzer when the Stanley Cup was clinched last season.

ON DECK: GAME No. 66