A Ticket for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final Is Going to Cost You

FORT LAUDERDALE — If you don’t have a ticket for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight in Sunrise and really, really want to go, pony up.

The Panthers, of course, have the chance to win the Stanley Cup for the second straight year.

Florida plays the Edmonton Oilers tonight at 8.

Tickets on the secondary market, as expected, are high.

To sit in the upper deck at Amerant Bank Arena, the cheapest get-in price on TickPick is $727; SeatGeek has upper deck seats going for $790.

The cheapest lower bowl ticket is about twice that amount.

“We’re obviously excited about the position we’re in,’’ Sam Reinhart said. “You put all the work to be playing at this time of year. So we’re excited. And we’ve got another challenge tomorrow where we’re going to try and win a hockey game.’’

The day before the Panthers played the Oilers in Game 7 last year, tickets were a little pricier — perhaps due to Edmonton fans flying down for the game after the Oilers stormed back from a 3-0 deficit.

With the Oilers playing a potential Game 7 at home if they beat the Panthers tonight, a large contingent of visiting fans are not expected in Sunrise tonight.

The night before Game 7, upper deck tickets were going for around $1,200.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s fun hockey,’’ Edmonton star Connor McDavid said on Monday. “It’s been a fun series to be a part of. The Cup will be in the building. Those games are what you dream of. Obviously it’s not for us, but any time the Cup’s in the building and you’re playing, it’s a good sign.”

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 6

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS