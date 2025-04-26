FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Aaron Ekblad Is Back; Panthers Host Lightning
FORT LAUDERDALE — For the first time since March 8, the Florida Panthers will have defenseman Aaron Ekblad back in the lineup today.
The Panthers play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of their best-of-7 series. Florida holds a 2-0 lead.
Ekblad has been out since the NHL suspended him 20 games, without pay, for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.
Speaking with the local media a few weeks ago when he was cleared to rejoin team activities, Ekblad said missing all of these games were painful — but being forced to sit out two playoff games would be excruciating.
The Panthers winning both of them certainly helped. Ekblad was all smiles leaving the arena the past few nights.
“That’ll be the toughest two games, of course. That’s obvious,” Ekblad said. “I’m just going to try and keep myself in as best shape as I can so that once Game 3 rolls around, it’s easy for me to come back in. It’s not the first time that I’ve stepped into the playoffs cold, after injuries even, so I’m confident that I’ll be fine coming into it.”
Speaking with NHL.com in Tampa on Thursday, Ekblad spoke a little about the failed test, reiterating it had to do with trying to recover from an injury sustained earlier this season.
“My motivation to return from an injury was pure, in a sense,” Ekblad told Amalie Benjamin. “And that’s all it was. I’m not one that’s going to beat myself up. I forget plays faster than anybody on this team, I guarantee it. I’ve played many games and made lots of bad plays and tons of good ones. I barely remember the good ones. I definitely don’t remember the bad ones.
“It’s a move on [from] mistakes kind of League and I’ve made plenty of them. I’ll continue to make plenty of mistakes as a man, as a husband, and hopefully a father one day. And that’s life.’’
He added: “You have to face the consequences of your actions, even if it’s not intended. So, you eat it. You move on. It takes a lifetime to earn respect and a moment to lose it. And that’s what I’m going to be doing the remainder of my career and my life, is earning that respect back.”
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- Sasha Barkov is questionable for today’s Game 3 after taking a high hit from Bradon Hagel in Game 2.
- Hagel, however, is out today. He’s been suspended for Game 3.
- It’s been a minute since Nikita Kucherov has scored a playoff goal. Don’t ask Paul Maurice about it. Story at 8
- Nick Cousins and the Ottawa Senators were fined for Cousins flipping a puck at old pal Anthony Stolarz during warmups on Thursday.
- The Panthers and Lightning put their mutual distain for one another on full display Thursday night.
- Matthew Tkachuk has played through pain before, and, he likely is again.
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason. Friday’s offerings: Maurice, Evan Rodrigues, and Niko Mikkola. More today from The Vault.
NHL NEWS / NHL LINKS
- The Montreal Canadiens won a crazy game against the Capitals that had everything a hockey fan could want — even a fight that spilled onto the bench.
- Both the Canadiens and Capitals lost their goalies to injury during Friday’s game.
- Are things finally starting to break for the Philadelphia Flyers?
- Gabriel Landeskog has already earned a promotion in the Colorado Avalanche lineup.
- Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy is confident despite recent playoff losses.
- NHL award finalists will start to be announced on Monday.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 3
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-0
- When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: TBS/truTV
- Streaming: Panthers+, MAX
- Radio: WAXY 790-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 2, @ Tampa Bay 0; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1 (TBS/Scripps); Game 4 at Florida: Monday, 7 (ESPN/Scripps);Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
