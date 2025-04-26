FHN Today: Aaron Ekblad Is Back; Panthers Host Lightning

FORT LAUDERDALE — For the first time since March 8, the Florida Panthers will have defenseman Aaron Ekblad back in the lineup today.

The Panthers play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of their best-of-7 series. Florida holds a 2-0 lead.

Ekblad has been out since the NHL suspended him 20 games, without pay, for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Speaking with the local media a few weeks ago when he was cleared to rejoin team activities, Ekblad said missing all of these games were painful — but being forced to sit out two playoff games would be excruciating.

The Panthers winning both of them certainly helped. Ekblad was all smiles leaving the arena the past few nights.

“That’ll be the toughest two games, of course. That’s obvious,” Ekblad said. “I’m just going to try and keep myself in as best shape as I can so that once Game 3 rolls around, it’s easy for me to come back in. It’s not the first time that I’ve stepped into the playoffs cold, after injuries even, so I’m confident that I’ll be fine coming into it.”

Speaking with NHL.com in Tampa on Thursday, Ekblad spoke a little about the failed test, reiterating it had to do with trying to recover from an injury sustained earlier this season.

“My motivation to return from an injury was pure, in a sense,” Ekblad told Amalie Benjamin. “And that’s all it was. I’m not one that’s going to beat myself up. I forget plays faster than anybody on this team, I guarantee it. I’ve played many games and made lots of bad plays and tons of good ones. I barely remember the good ones. I definitely don’t remember the bad ones.

“It’s a move on [from] mistakes kind of League and I’ve made plenty of them. I’ll continue to make plenty of mistakes as a man, as a husband, and hopefully a father one day. And that’s life.’’

He added: “You have to face the consequences of your actions, even if it’s not intended. So, you eat it. You move on. It takes a lifetime to earn respect and a moment to lose it. And that’s what I’m going to be doing the remainder of my career and my life, is earning that respect back.”

