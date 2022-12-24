Aaron Ekblad Leaves Florida Panthers Game After Scrum

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has already missed 10 games this season with a groin injury and may be out again.

Ekblad headed to the room following a brief scrum with New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom early in the first period of Friday night’s game at UBS Arena.

Wahlstrom was aggressive in going after a loose puck against Sergei Bobrovsky and Ekblad took exception.

Ekblad chased Wahlstrom to the backboards and threw a couple of punches resulting in penalties for both players.

But it appeared that after his second punch, Ekblad dropped down.

It could be a shoulder injury for the Florida defenseman. Ekblad pointed to his right shoulder with a scowl on his face after things were broken up and he was skating to the bench.

Ekblad has not returned to the game, one the Panthers led 1-0 after a goal from Matthew Tkachuk at 8:09.

Florida announced during the second period that Ekblad is questionable to return — which is actually pretty encouraging as far as the severity of the injury is concerned.

Ekblad did not return with coach Paul Maurice saying he is day-to-day but would be looked at by the team’s medical staff on Saturday in South Florida.

Not only did Ekblad miss time earlier this season, but he has had the past two seasons cut short due to separate leg injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Aaron Ekblad immediately points to his shoulder after going after Oliver Wahlstrom #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/QOHLPACgra — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) December 24, 2022

PANTHERS ON DECK

MONTREAL CANADIENS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS