Aaron Ekblad Takes Out Brandon Hagel with High Hit in Game 4

SUNRISE — Aaron Ekblad is fresh off one suspension, but may be facing another after a high hit on Brandon Hagel during the second period of Monday’s Game 4.

Hagel, who was suspended for Game 3 after he hit Sasha Barkov up high, was taken out along the boards by Ekblad with 8:34 left in the second period.

There was no penalty called on the play, infuriating Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper.

Hagel had just played the puck, which would mean no interference.

Yet Ekblad did appear to catch Hagel with a forearm to the head.

Ekblad hits Hagel, who goes to the locker room. No call on the play, somehow pic.twitter.com/fwhRkvkCgI — Shayna (@shaynagoldman_) April 29, 2025

The Panthers led 1-0 at the time — but that did not last.

Even though there was no power play, the Lightning ended up scoring twice within a span of 11 seconds soon after Hagel left the ice to take a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Ekblad ended up scoring the game-tying goal with 3:47 remaining — with Seth Jones getting the go-ahead goal 11 seconds later in a 4-2 win.

Florida now leads the best-of-7 series 3-1.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Tampa.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-1