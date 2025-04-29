2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Aaron Ekblad Takes Out Brandon Hagel with High Hit in Game 4
SUNRISE — Aaron Ekblad is fresh off one suspension, but may be facing another after a high hit on Brandon Hagel during the second period of Monday’s Game 4.
Hagel, who was suspended for Game 3 after he hit Sasha Barkov up high, was taken out along the boards by Ekblad with 8:34 left in the second period.
There was no penalty called on the play, infuriating Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper.
Hagel had just played the puck, which would mean no interference.
Yet Ekblad did appear to catch Hagel with a forearm to the head.
Ekblad hits Hagel, who goes to the locker room. No call on the play, somehow pic.twitter.com/fwhRkvkCgI
— Shayna (@shaynagoldman_) April 29, 2025
The Panthers led 1-0 at the time — but that did not last.
Even though there was no power play, the Lightning ended up scoring twice within a span of 11 seconds soon after Hagel left the ice to take a 2-1 lead into the third period.
Ekblad ended up scoring the game-tying goal with 3:47 remaining — with Seth Jones getting the go-ahead goal 11 seconds later in a 4-2 win.
Florida now leads the best-of-7 series 3-1.
Game 5 is Wednesday in Tampa.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 5
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-1
- When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: ESPN2
- Streaming: Panthers+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 2, @ Tampa Bay 0; Game 3: Tampa Bay 5, @ Florida 1; Game 4: @ Florida 4, Tampa Bay 2; Game 5 at Tampa: Wednesday (ESPN2/Scripps), 7:30; Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
Looked like an elbow to the chest
Forearm shiver to the gourde—no question. Score on Barkov settled.
He should miss a few games and shekels for this— the equalizer.
well played—well paid…and we win the spectacular “Battle of the 11 seconds”!! WHAT A GAME!!!
It better not be two games, one .. probably, Parros has already set the bar
Et tu, brute? It was a push!
Man, that looks like a game in the luxury suite for sure for Ekblad. Hope not as he was huge for the Panthers tonight.
Tremendous win. What grit. Best win of the season so far. And that’s without the biggest guns on offense scoring. Just a terrific effort from all four lines tonight.
Go Cats! Well done.
Yeah, I think he’s getting at least one for that, but honestly, for who he did it to, …..money well spent.