2026 NHL Winter Classic - Miami

Sasha Barkov to Skate with Panthers in Winter Classic Practice

Published

19 minutes ago

on

Barkov skates
Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov walks out to the rink at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Thursday afternoon. Barkov is out after having knee surgery in September. // Photo courtesy Nick @cotsonika, NHL.com

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov is not expected to be ready to play for another couple of months at least. Yet on Thursday afternoon, Barkov was on skates prior to the team’s NHL Winter Classic workout at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Barkov, who had reconstructive surgery on his right knee after being hurt in a training camp workout, was spotted headed toward the ice in skates with a brace on his knee.

The Panthers will have a skatearound at the ballpark around 1 today.

Per team reporter Jameson Olive, Barkov and Tomas Nosek (knee) worked with the team’s skill coach before the practice began.

Matthew Tkachuk is not expected to play in Friday’s Winter Classic, but should also practice today in Miami.

On Thursday, the NHL announced it was inviting fans to help welcome the Panthers and New York Rangers to the Marlins’ park on Friday afternoon.

Fans can gather on NW 6 St. between NW 14-16 Aves. on the west side of the park.

Former Panthers defenseman and NHL Network’s Jason Demers will be there to interview players as they head in.

The Rangers are expected to arrive at approximately 4:45; the Panthers around 5:15.

Game time is scheduled for after 8.

ON DECK: GAME No. 40

THE 2026 NHL WINTER CLASSIC

NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

  • When: Friday; 8 p.m.
  • Where: LoanDepot Park, Miami
  • National TV: TNT/truTV (US); Sportsnet/TVA (Canada)
  • Streaming: HBO Max
  • Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 931 or 932, NHL App
  • Last Season vs. Rangers: Panthers Won 2-1
  • This Season vs. Rangers — At Panthers: Winter Classic; April 13. At Rangers: March 29.
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 62-36-8, 6 ties
  • Postseason History: Rangers won 4-1 (1997, 1st round); Panthers won 4-2 (2024 ECF)
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Sunday vs. Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m.
