Alex Lyon Is Giving the Florida Panthers His All

Alex Lyon was drenched in sweat when he met the media in the Florida Panthers room following a tough loss in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

“I feel tired,” he said with a laugh. “I promised myself I would try to be resilient and stick with it. I felt that I did. Just move forward, do the best you can. That’s all you can do.”

Lyon was, by no means, perfect against the Penguins.

In fact, he gave up seven goals in an overtime loss.

With 12 goals allowed in previous two nights, Lyon’s statistics are certainly going to look ugly in the light of day.

Forget all the numbers, if you can, for a minute.