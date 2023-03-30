Alex Lyon Saves the Day (Perhaps the Season) for Florida Panthers

Alex Lyon said he found out he would be starting for the Florida Panthers in Toronto the night before what with Sergei Bobrovsky dealing with some sort of illness.

So, Lyon had a lot of time to think about what this start meant to both himself and the Panthers even if he will not admit it publically.

”To me, it was just another game,’’ he said.

Well, forget all the humble stuff.

Lyon not only helped save the Panthers on Wednesday but he may have helped salvage their season with 38 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the powerhouse Toronto Maple Leafs.

We shall see how this works out, but the Panthers woke up this morning a point out of the playoffs.

If things go their way today — they win in Montreal and Pittsburgh loses to Nashville — and Florida is back holding a playoff position.

After the way this team played for much of the night, Lyon was the only one keeping them in it. And then they won it.

Do not be shocked that tonight, when the Panthers skate out onto the ice in Montreal, that it is Lyon leading them.

He certainly deserves it.