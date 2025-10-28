Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay v Ducks: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will be facing a familiar face tonight when the Anaheim Ducks come to Sunrise.
Former Panthers coach Joel Quenneville is the new bench boss of the Ducks, and he will coaching his first game in Sunrise since Oct. 27, 2021.
Quenneville resigned as coach of the Panthers in the wake of results from the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation and subsequent interview from Kyle Beach that aired on TSN just before Quenneville’s final game against the Bruins.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reinstated Quenneville and current Edmonton GM Stan Bowman in 2024. Quenneville was hired by the Ducks during the offseason.
Based on tonight’s lineup, the Panthers will have nine players — including Cole Schwindt — who played under Quenneville.
“Across the board, they play a hard team game,” Quenneville said on Tuesday following the Ducks’ morning skate at the IcePlex. “Everybody is connected, they’re in the puck area, all the little things away from the [puck] that lead to goals. They do all the little things well, and they seem to feed off of that.”
Anaheim is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and tonight wraps up a five-game road trip which started Oct. 19 in Chicago.
The Panthers have won four of five games at home including Saturday’s 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.
NOTEBOOK: DUCKS @ PANTHERS
- The Panthers will look a little different tonight with Brad Marchand away from the team for personal reasons. Jonah Gadjovich is also out with an upper-body injury. Noah Gregor gets his first action of the season after having visa issues. Luke Kunin also returns after being scratched on Saturday.
- Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov is in net for the Panthers and gets his first home start of the season after playing two games on the last road trip. Anaheim will counter with Lukas Dostal.
- How to Watch: The Panthers and Ducks are back on local TV; the game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are a pretty heavy favorite (-185) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $185 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 11
ANAHEIM DUCKS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-185); Puck Line -1.5 (+130); O/U 6.5 (+100/-120)
- This Season — At Anaheim: Nov. 4. At Florida: Tuesday.
- Last Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 23-15-2, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Dallas Stars, 6
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (5-5-0) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 11 Mackie Samoskevich
10 A.J. Greer // 9 Sam Bennett // 70 Jesper Boqvist
18 Noah Gregor // 79 Cole Schwindt // 71 Luke Kunin
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry
40 Daniil Tarasov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Brad Marchand (bereavement), Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
PROJECTED ANAHEIM DUCKS (4-3-1) LINES
13 Nikita Nesterenko // 91 Leo Carlsson // 19 Troy Terry
61 Cutter Gauthier // 23 Mason McTavish // 45 Beckett Sennecke
44 Ross Johnston // 25 Ryan Poehling // 17 Alex Killorn
77 Frank Vatrano // 24 Jansen Harkins // 12 Sam Colangelo
2 Jackson LaCombe // 14 Drew Helleson
51 Olen Zellweger // 65 Jacob Trouba
98 Pavel Mintyukov // 74 Ian Moore
1 Lukas Dostal
34 Petr Mrazek
Scratched: None
Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+