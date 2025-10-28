Panthers GameDay v Ducks: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will be facing a familiar face tonight when the Anaheim Ducks come to Sunrise.

Former Panthers coach Joel Quenneville is the new bench boss of the Ducks, and he will coaching his first game in Sunrise since Oct. 27, 2021.

Quenneville resigned as coach of the Panthers in the wake of results from the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation and subsequent interview from Kyle Beach that aired on TSN just before Quenneville’s final game against the Bruins.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reinstated Quenneville and current Edmonton GM Stan Bowman in 2024. Quenneville was hired by the Ducks during the offseason.

Based on tonight’s lineup, the Panthers will have nine players — including Cole Schwindt — who played under Quenneville.

“Across the board, they play a hard team game,” Quenneville said on Tuesday following the Ducks’ morning skate at the IcePlex. “Everybody is connected, they’re in the puck area, all the little things away from the [puck] that lead to goals. They do all the little things well, and they seem to feed off of that.”

Anaheim is coming off a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and tonight wraps up a five-game road trip which started Oct. 19 in Chicago.

The Panthers have won four of five games at home including Saturday’s 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

NOTEBOOK: DUCKS @ PANTHERS

The Panthers will look a little different tonight with Brad Marchand away from the team for personal reasons. Jonah Gadjovich is also out with an upper-body injury. Noah Gregor gets his first action of the season after having visa issues. Luke Kunin also returns after being scratched on Saturday.

away from the team for personal reasons. Jonah Gadjovich is also out with an upper-body injury. gets his first action of the season after having visa issues. also returns after being scratched on Saturday. Starting Goalies: Daniil Tarasov is in net for the Panthers and gets his first home start of the season after playing two games on the last road trip. Anaheim will counter with Lukas Dostal .

is in net for the Panthers and gets his first home start of the season after playing two games on the last road trip. Anaheim will counter with . How to Watch: The Panthers and Ducks are back on local TV; the game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+.

The Panthers and Ducks are back on local TV; the game can be streamed on Panthers+ and ESPN+. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are a pretty heavy favorite (-185) on the money line at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $185 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 11

ANAHEIM DUCKS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FTM)

Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN

Panthers+, ESPN Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-185); Puck Line -1.5 (+130); O/U 6.5 (+100/-120)

MoneyLine (-185); Puck Line -1.5 (+130); O/U 6.5 (+100/-120) This Season — At Anaheim: Nov. 4. At Florida: Tuesday.

Nov. 4. Tuesday. Last Season: Panthers won 2-0



All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 23-15-2, 3 ties

Florida leads 23-15-2, 3 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Dallas Stars, 6

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (5-5-0) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 13 Sam Reinhart

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 11 Mackie Samoskevich

10 A.J. Greer // 9 Sam Bennett // 70 Jesper Boqvist

18 Noah Gregor // 79 Cole Schwindt // 71 Luke Kunin

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

40 Daniil Tarasov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Brad Marchand (bereavement), Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

PROJECTED ANAHEIM DUCKS (4-3-1) LINES

13 Nikita Nesterenko // 91 Leo Carlsson // 19 Troy Terry

61 Cutter Gauthier // 23 Mason McTavish // 45 Beckett Sennecke

44 Ross Johnston // 25 Ryan Poehling // 17 Alex Killorn

77 Frank Vatrano // 24 Jansen Harkins // 12 Sam Colangelo

2 Jackson LaCombe // 14 Drew Helleson

51 Olen Zellweger // 65 Jacob Trouba

98 Pavel Mintyukov // 74 Ian Moore

1 Lukas Dostal

34 Petr Mrazek

Scratched: None

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)