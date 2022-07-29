Another Way-Too-Early Look at the Florida Panthers 2022-23 Lineup

The Florida Panthers will enter the 2022-23 season looking very different.

On Friday, Florida made a blockbuster trade which sent all-time points leader Jonathan Huberdeau and defensive stalwart MacKenzie Weegar to the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk.

Weegar and Huberdeau combined for 979 games played, 225 goals and 734 points since the pair was drafted by the Panthers in 2013 and 2011 respectively.

Huberdeau owns franchise records in games played (671), assists (473) and points (613), among others.

With Claude Giroux and Mason Marchment also leaving via free agency, the Panthers will only be returning nine regular forwards from their 2021-22 Presidents’ Trophy-winning season.

And that number includes Anthony Duclair, who will start the season on LTIR with a torn Achillies.

New signings Colin White, Nick Cousins and Rudolfs Balcers figure into the plan of filling in the gaps.