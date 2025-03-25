Anton Lundell Keeps Ascending with the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE – After signing a six-year contract extension in July just over a week after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, Anton Lundell is on pace for career highs across the board with 11 games left in the regular season.

Just 23, the 2020 first-round pick from Finland is in his fourth season with the Panthers.

Lundell has already logged close to 300 games in the regular season and 54 games in the playoffs.

He has been a vital member of the Panthers since his rookie season in 2021-22 — making an instant impact on the team.

In addition to becoming the first Florida player to win NHL Rookie of the Month since Jonathan Huberdeau did so in 2013, Lundell broke the previous rookie record of Jesse Belanger and set a team record with 17 points in a single calendar month.

That was just the start.

“I still think he’s got room to grow and get better,” Paul Maurice said of Lundell following Sunday’s 4-3 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Lundell scored the game-tying goal on a one-timer with a no-look pass from Eetu Luostarinen with 5:31 left in the third period.

Lundell has been compared, favorably, to Florida captain ever since Bill Zito drafted him in 2020.

Maurice reiterated the similarities Sunday.

“The first thought is usually defensive,” Maurice said, “and we like that about him. We still think there’s more offense there.’’

When asked about the pass from Luostarinen and the crucial goal that forced overtime, Lundell said it was huge for the team.

“I think we all got a little surprised,’’ he said, “and it was an unbelievable pass and a huge goal for us.”

Lundell has 16 goals and 42 points this season and is on pace to reach career-high numbers in multiple statistical categories.

He needs one more assist and three more points to reach new personal bests in both categories. Lundell is three goals away from surpassing his career-high total as well.

Lundell has already reached a career-high best this season on primary assists (17), power-play goals (two), power-play points (six), and time on ice per game played (16:36).

He has the second-best plus/minus rating on the team at plus-16 and has been a reliable presence on both ends of the rink.

Lundell impacts the game greatly at both ends of the ice and has been a valuable asset for the Panthers due to his great two-way play and defensive acumen, along with his crafty skill offensively.

