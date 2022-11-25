Connect with us

Florida Panthers Need Lundell & Reinhart to Keep Bringing Heat

Published

6 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Anton Lundell, center, celebrates his second-period goal with teammates including his linemates Nick Cousins and Sam Reinhart on Wednesday night in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

SUNRISE — In a chat on Tuesday morning, Florida Panthers sophomore Anton Lundell intently listened to a question and then stopped to ask the reporter to explain the phrase he had just used.

“What does snakebit mean?” he asked, the expression apparently lost in translation.

Lundell may not have understood the meaning on first reference, but he certainly was experiencing the effect of being snakebitten.

After scoring in Florida’s win over the Islanders on Oct. 23, the second-year center from Espoo, Finland, had not put another puck in the back of the net.

Even though his line had been producing at a pretty nice clip thanks to the resurgence of one Sam Reinhart, you could see the frustration starting to mount.

Then came Wednesday night.

“Yeah, it felt good,’’ Lundell said after his first goal in 13 games gave the Panthers a lead they would not relinquish in a 5-2 win over the Bruins.

“It is always fun to score goals and we just need to keep going. It’s coming. It was a good goal. As far as the celebration goes, I had the chance to have a good celebration so I took care of it.”

