Award Season: Sasha Barkov Makes History with Selke, King Clancy

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov got a big surprise on Monday morning when he was awarded not only his third Selke Trophy, but the King Clancy Trophy as well.

Barkov is the first player in NHL history to win both in the same year.

The Selke Award, which goes to the NHL’s top defensive forward, has gone to Barkov the past two seasons and three of the past five.

Sam Reinhart finished second in the voting.

The awards were given to Barkov prior to their Monday morning practice at the IcePlex.

“Very surprised,” Barkov said. “I was not expecting it at all. … I am truly honored by that award.”

Before Barkov won the Selke for the first time in 2021, he was the first player in franchise history to ever be so honored.

The King Clancy, however, may be of more importance to Barkov.

That award signifies leadership and contribution to the community.

Barkov was given that award by patients from the Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, of which Barkov has been a longtime benefactor.

“Thank you guys,” Barkov said according to NHL.com. “I know I don’t have much time right now to see you guys at the hospital, so we really appreciate you guys coming here. We love giving back to you.”

Barkov has donated $1,600 for every goal and $800 for every assist he has scored to Joe DiMaggio’s since 2019 — raising over $420,000.

He also donates a suite at the Sunrise at each home game for the hospital to use.

“During my first visit, I didn’t speak English too well,’’ Barkov wrote in an essay for NHL.com after being nominated for the King Clancy.

“I saw everything going on — how incredible the healthcare workers are, and how special the kids are — but I couldn’t really say anything.

“Now, I’ve gotten more comfortable with talking. I get to connect with the staff, the kids, and their families. I do what I can to give these kids a reason to smile.”

By winning the King Clancy, Barkov will receive a $25,000 donation from the National Hockey League to benefit a charity of his choice. In addition, the Panthers are eligible to receive a grant of up to $20,000 from the NHL, as directed by Barkov, to organize a special activation related to his cause.

Each NHL team nominated a player for the King Clancy Trophy.

The winner was chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

The Panthers are holding their final practice before the start of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final this morning.

Florida plays in the Final for the third straight year.

Game 1 is Wednesday night in Edmonton.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS