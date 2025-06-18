Back to Lauderdale: Panthers Cup Celebration and Parade on Sunday

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are going back to the beach for their Stanley Cup parade and celebration on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale.

Tuesday night, the Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers for the second straight year — this time 5-1 in Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

As was the case last year, the players, coaches and staff will arrive on A1A from Sunrise Boulevard with the actual parade starting at Riomar Street to the south.

Last year, the parade started around 11 a.m. but times for this year’s celebration are not finalized yet.

The parade will continue south past Las Olas — with a likely stop at Elbo Room — before disembarking for the rally at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park where the city will have a stage set up for the pep rally style celebration.

Last year, despite a tropical storm-worthy deluge, the parade went on as planned and ended at the beach with an estimated 250,000 in attendance.

Admission is free to the parade and to the rally although the team and city have set up special VIP areas which will not be accessible to the public.

The City of Fort Lauderdale again expects a very large crowd to gather on the beach and along A1A.

They once more suggest fans take alternate ways to the beach including the Broward County Water Taxi.

Street closures will begin a few hours before the parade starts with northbound traffic on A1A being redirected.

“It is going to be so special, right down the beach not too far from where my house is,” Matthew Tkachuk said last year.

“We’re going to go by places that I have hung out in ever since I have been here. To see the transformation, to have the Cup there and all the fans, I have been looking forward to this my whole life. I cannot wait.”

2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

FLORIDA PANTHERS

