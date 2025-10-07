Banner Night for the Panthers: Open with Win over Blackhawks

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers got to see their new Stanley Cup championship banner raised on Tuesday night only the Chicago Blackhawks did not seem to be all that impressed.

The Blackhawks took an early lead on the Panthers only to see Florida pounce soon afterward, scoring a pair of quick goals from A.J. Greer and Carter Verhaeghe.

Tied going into the third, Jesper Boqvist gave the Panthers the lead back midway through the period when he batted in a pass from Mackie Samoskevich.

That goal turned out to be the game-winner in a 3-2 win.

Samoskevich had two assists in the game.

Florida certainly got banged up in the win with Sam Reinhart taking an inadvertent clearing shot off his face. He took stitches and returned.

Evan Rodrigues briefly left after taking a shot off the inside of his right knee, with Anton Lundell also getting hit in the face.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Blackhawks 1, Panthers 0 (10:03 1st): Frank Nazar opens the scoring off a breakaway, walking in on Sergei Bobrovsky and beating him under the glove.

opens the scoring off a breakaway, walking in on and beating him under the glove. Panthers 1, Blackhawks 1 (11:06 1st): A.J. Greer got Florida’s first goal of the season when Gus Forsling’s point shot went off the stick of Jonah Gadjovich and landed in front of the net where Greer pounced.

got Florida’s first goal of the season when point shot went off the stick of and landed in front of the net where Greer pounced. Panthers 2, Blackhawks 1 (14:08 1st PP): Carter Verhaeghe beat Spencer Knight with a nice shot in front of the net.

beat with a nice shot in front of the net. Blackhawks 2, Panthers 2 (1:09 2nd): Nazar feeds Teuvo Teravainen on a 2-on-1.

Nazar feeds on a 2-on-1. Panthers 3, Blackhawks 2 (9:40 3rd): Evan Rodrigues slammed a pass off the end boards that Mackie Samoskevich got to. He flexed a pass into the slot when Jesper Boqvist batted it through.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jesper Boqvist, Florida

2. Spencer Knight, Chicago

3. Mackie Samoskevich, Florida

ON DECK: GAME NO. 2