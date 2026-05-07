The Florida Panthers did not make the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs this year, but a number of their top players — including captain Sasha Barkov and Olympic gold winner Matthew Tkachuk — will play later this month at the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland.

This will be the first competitive action of the year for Barkov who needed reconstructive surgery on his right knee after getting hurt on his first day of training camp in September.

Barkov had been practicing with the Panthers toward the end of the season, and remained working out at the tram’s IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale in preparation for the Worlds.

Had he not been injured, Barkov would have been Finland’s captain at the Olympic games. He was one of the first players selected for the Olympic team last summer.

“I am very excited about that,’’ Barkov said last month. “I know, here, everyone wanted to make the playoffs … but thankfully I got an invitation from the Finnish team to join them at Worlds. Last time I played there was 10 years ago. It’s a big honor to represent Finland and it was one of those childhood dreams to win World Championships. That’s a big goal for me. I have been really hard to get in shape. Any chance I get to represent Finland is a big honor.”

Bill Zito, who will be an advisor for Team USA under Panthers’ assistant GM Brett Peterson, said Barkov is 100 percent healthy and ready to play.

Peterson will be GM of Team USA at the Worlds for a second time (2024) after being an assistant GM on last year’s gold-medal winning squad.

“In my mind, if a hockey player wants to play hockey, that’s a good thing,” Zito said. “Provided they have medical clearance, I would encourage anyone who wants to go, to go. … It’s a wonderful experience, a great tournament. It’s a chance for guys to actually have a playoff. It’s a great opportunity. … For [Barkov], I think it’s really special because he missed so much hockey. He wants to play hockey, so it’s great.”

Added Paul Maurice: “There’s nothing else to do with [his knee]. His numbers are fantastic.”

This year’s tournament, which features 16 teams, will be held from May 15-31 in Switzerland at the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich and BCF Arena in Fribourg.

Barkov (Finland) and Tkachuk (USA) will be together in Group A although it is not known whether Tkachuk will be part of Team USA at the start of the tournament or not.

Anton Lundell will join Barkov on Team Finland; Uvis Balinskis will also be in Group A with Latvia.

”It’s a big honor to be able to play for my country,” Lundell said.

Although rosters have not been announced nor completely finalized, Barkov has been given the green light to play again. Had the Panthers made it to the playoffs, he likely would have been able to go.

Tkachuk made it clear at the end of the season that he would like to play for Team USA and try to win ‘Triple Gold:’ The Stanley Cup, Olympics, and the World Championships.

Per the IIHF, there are only 30 players who are part of this exclusive club, none of whom are from the United States.

Tkachuk would like to join that club.

Former Panthers Jaromir Jagr, Jay Bouwmeester, Eric Staal, Mikael Samuelsson, and Igor Larionov are all part of the group.

A number of other players could be part of the Worlds including Gus Forsling (Sweden), Mackie Samoskevich (USA), A.J. Greer (Canada), Eetu Luostarinen (Finland), and Sandis Vilmanis (Latvia).

“It’s definitely a great opportunity if it does happen,” Greer said last month. “I have always wanted to represent my county and, being a Canadian, you grow up watching all of these Hockey Canada events.

“Growing up in Montreal, I didn’t miss a game whether it was the Olympics or the World Cup of Hockey, or the Worlds. I lived through those moments with my family and friends through the television. To be able to put that jersey on your back is something I have always dreamed of.”

The Panthers will also have a number in support roles aside from Peterson and Zito.

Team USA will have Florida’s equipment manager Teddy Richards as well as head medical trainer Dave Dinapoli in Switzerland.

Others may be working in other capacities as well.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON